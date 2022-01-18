Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Joe Schoen

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, who interviewed for the job last week.

Let’s take an in-depth look at what Schoen brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills (2017-Present)

Age: 42

Hometown: Elkhart, IN

College: DePauw University

Experience

Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills (2017-Present)

Director of Player Personnel, Miami Dolphins (2014-16)

Assistant Director of College Scouting, Miami Dolphins (2013)

National scout, Miami Dolphins (2008-12)

Area scout, Carolina Panthers (2002-07)

Scouting assistant, Carolina Panthers (2001)

Analysis

Schoen is believed to be one of the top GM candidates during this cycle, and for good reason. He has 20 years of experience in the NFL, including his most recent stop as Bills assistant GM over the last five years. Schoen has served as Bills GM Brandon Beane’s right-hand man, where he’s helped turn Buffalo into a contender.

In his current role, Schoen works in the analytics department, personnel department with football operations an even communications. His background comes in personnel, so his day consists of watching film at the pro and college level in regards to the draft, free agency and waiver wire. Schoen is also someone who believes heavily in building a roster through the NFL draft.

Before joining the Bills, Schoen spent nine years with the Dolphins, including his last four years as the director of player personnel. He also served as a national scout and assistant director of college scouting before that. During his time with Miami, Schoen played a big role in the Dolphins’ draft preparation. He got his start as a scouting assistant and scout with the Panthers.

They said it...

“He’s going to be a GM. The thing about him is that he’s smart enough to know that he’s still learning and growing, and he’s trying to get stronger at his craft. … Instead of just rushing to the seat and then trying to figure it out, Joe’s that guy who wants to have all the answers to the test before he goes and sits down. Very few people are like that. There’s so many people in this business that are just trying to get into that head coach seat, that GM seat, and maybe they’re not ready for it. I have no doubt he’s going to be ready for it. He’s a great communicator. He understands people. You’re not going to outwork him.”

— Bills GM Brandon Beane on Schoen in 2019 (via The Athletic)

Bottom line

Schoen is one of the top GM candidates this cycle, where he’s garnered glowing reviews from Bills GM Brandon Beane during their five years working alongside each other. He’s someone with a wealth of experience who’s been taking his time to learn the ins and outs of the job, as Buffalo has crafted a roster that’s contending for a Super Bowl. Schoen is said to have interest in both the Bears and Giants’ GM jobs. So Chicago could have some competition if Schoen ultimately makes it to the next round of interviews.

