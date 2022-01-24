Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Reggie McKenzie

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, who interviewed for the job last week.

Let’s take an in-depth look at what McKenzie brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Senior personnel executive, Miami Dolphins (2019-Present)

Age: 58

Hometown: Knoxville, TN

College: Tennessee

Experience

Senior personnel executive, Miami Dolphins (2019-Present)

General manager, Oakland Raiders (2012-18)

Director of football operations, Green Bay Packers (2008-11)

Pro personnel director, Green Bay Packers (1997-2007)

Pro personnel assistant, Green Bay Packers (1994-96)

Analysis

McKenzie is an intriguing GM candidate given his extensive resume, which includes stops as a GM, director of football operations, pro personnel director and a senior executive in the front office. That resume alone is worth picking McKenzie’s brain.

McKenzie spent 18 seasons with the Packers, where he played a significant role in one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. He served as a pro personnel assistant, director of pro personnel and director of football operations. During that span, Green Bay won two Super Bowls.

It’s certainly a plus that McKenzie has previous GM experience during his time with the Raiders, where he was named Sporting News and PFWA executive of the year in 2016 after a 12-4 playoff season. Although his 40-72 overall record isn’t exactly a glowing recommendation. But McKenzie’s track record of drafting some future talent in Khalil Mack, Derek Carr and Amari Cooper is certainly encouraging.

Story continues

They said it...

“Reggie’s a tremendous evaluator. He can tell you who can play and who can’t play. That’s what it’s all about. Some can write reports but can’t tell you who can play. Whatever that is, he has that. He has a feel.”

— Former Packers exec Ron Wolf on McKenzie (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Bottom line

McKenzie’s experience as a GM and director of football operations makes him an attractive candidate for this job, especially given the GM will be in charge of football operations. Having someone experienced like McKenzie in place is certainly encouraging.

There’s also a connection to Brian Flores, who the Bears are reportedly “very smitten” with for their head coach vacancy, given their time spent together in Miami. An experienced GM-head coach combination wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the Bears.

[listicle id=495160]

1

1