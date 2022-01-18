Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Cleveland Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who interviewed for the job last week.

Let’s take an in-depth look at what Adofo-Mensah brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Vice President of Football Operations, Cleveland Browns (2020-Present)

Age: 40

Hometown: Cherry Hill, NJ

College: Princeton

Experience

Vice President of Football Operations, Cleveland Browns (2020-Present)

Director of Football Research and Development, San Francisco 49ers (2017-19)

Manager of Football Research and Development, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16)

Analysis

Adofo-Mensah is someone who’s garnered some hype heading into this GM cycle, and he certainly has a unique journey into the NFL. Adofo-Mensah, an Ivy League graduate, got his start as a day trader on Wall Street. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in economics from Princeton and Master’s Degree in economics from Stanford.

Adofo-Mensah got his first NFL opportunity with the 49ers, serving as Manager of Football Research and Development (2013-16) before being promoted to Director of Football Research and Development (2017-19). He was part of that San Francisco staff that appeared in Super Bowl LIV, and he helped “develop and implement advanced quantitative methods for game strategy and personnel evaluation,” per the Bears’ website.

Browns GM Andrew Berry thought so highly of Adofo-Mensah that he stole him away from the 49ers last year to promote him to VP of Football Operations, where he’s been a rising star. Adofo-Mensah has had the opportunity to work alongside Berry, where he’s overseen day-to-day operations of the Browns.

They said it...

“No. 1, it’s his general cognitive abilities. He’s a super, super bright guy, and that comes across within the first two minutes that you meet him.

“No. 2, and probably just as importantly, it’s just people skills. You could see how he had been able to build relationships across a number of different groups during his time at San Francisco in a role that can be very challenging, because you have to be able to not only develop (analytic) insights, but communicate them and get people to buy in. And then the other thing was just his breadth of understanding of the sport and football operations. So even though he had formally just led the 49ers’ research group, you could tell that he understood team building, people, relationships and managerial skills at a much higher level.”

— Browns GM Andrew Berry on bringing Adofo-Mensah to Cleveland (via Chicago Tribune)

Bottom line

Adofo-Mensah isn’t your prototypical GM candidate, but that doesn’t mean he’s not the man for the job. His unique background in economics and at the NFL level certainly makes him an intriguing candidate. Having worked alongside GM and Executive VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry, Adofo-Mensah has gotten an opportunity to work with a Browns organization that has turned things around over the last couple of years. Adofo-Mensah is someone who’s garnered attention from elsewhere around the league, and it shouldn’t be long until he gets his opportunity.

