Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Champ Kelly

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including their own assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, who recently interviewed for Chicago’s GM vacancy.

Let’s take a look at what Kelly brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job : Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Chicago Bears (2017-Present)

Age: 42

Hometown: Campbellton, FL

College: Kentucky

Experience

Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Chicago Bears (2017-Present)

Director of Pro Scouting, Chicago Bears (2015-16)

Assistant Director of Pro Personnel, Denver Broncos (2010-14)

Assistant Coordinator of Pro and College Scouting (2008-09)

College Scout, Denver Broncos (2007)

General Manager, Lexington Horsemen (2007)

Analysis

Kelly is someone who has a wealth of experience in his short time in the NFL, where he has a good understanding of how things work both on the scouting and executive side of things. Kelly’s had the last seven years to get to know the ins and outs of the Bears organization. Former GM Ryan Pace brought Kelly aboard as director of pro scouting in 2015 before promoting him to assistant director of player personnel in 2017.

Before joining the Bears, Kelly got his NFL start with the Broncos in 2007 as a college scout. He gained valuable experience both on the scouting and personnel side of things going from assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting to assistant director of pro personnel in a matter of three years. During those last four years in the personnel department, those Broncos won four AFC West titles (2011-14) and made the Super Bowl in 2013.

Kelly is highly respected within the Bears organization, where he’s been instrumental in the scouting process and has served as a mentor for young Bears scouts. He has a diverse background, where he also has experience working for a fortune 100 company, IBM, from 2002-05.

They said it...

“This business is about relationships. Champ has a genuine empathy for people and particularly players. Countless times, with a discipline thing or whatever (else), he gave you a different perspective in your evaluation of what you should do. He always was a very calming force in that regard.”

— John Fox about Kelly (via The Athletic)

Bottom line

The Bears have one of the top GM candidates within their own organization in Kelly, which earned him not only an interview but serious consideration for the job. Kelly is someone who’s garnered interest as GM in the past having interviewed with the Broncos for their GM vacancy last season.

Kelly has valuable experience both in scouting, where he was instrumental in building the Bears roster, and on the pro personnel side, where he works with director of player personnel Josh Lucas and college scouting director Mark Sadowski. Having worked alongside Pace with with the Bears organization for the last seven years, none of the candidates has a better understanding of this organization as Kelly.

