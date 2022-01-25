Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Omar Khan

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Pittsburgh Steelers VP of football & business administration Omar Khan, who is interviewing for the job Monday.

Let’s take an in-depth look at what Khan brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Vice President of football and business administration, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-Present)

Age: 44

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

College: Tulane

Experience

Vice President of football & business administration, Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-Present)

Director of football administration, Pittsburgh Steelers (2011-16)

Football administration coordinator, Pittsburgh Steelers (2001-11)

Football operations, New Orleans Saints (1997-2001)

Analysis

Khan hails from one of the NFL’s most successful franchises in the Steelers, where he’s racked up 21 years of experience within the organization to the tune of two Super Bowl championships. Khan’s experience both on the football and business sides of things makes him an intriguing option at GM.

When you look at the different roles Khan has served through the last two decades with the Steelers, it’s hard not to wonder if there’s a better GM candidate in place who could serve not only as GM but the head of football operations. He’s a long-tenured exec who’s climbed the ladder within a successful franchise and appeared poised to replace Steelers GM Kevin Colbert.

The Steelers are a franchise any NFL team should like to replicate. Look no further than what Pittsburgh accomplished since Khan joined the organization in 2001 — two Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl appearances, six AFC Championship games, 14 playoff appearances and only one losing season in 21 years. Not too shabby.

Story continues

They said it...

“In dealing with Omar, you always know what you are getting. He’s going to be prepared, he’s going to be forward, he’s going to be tough. He’s always going to be willing to listen to you even if he doesn’t agree with you. You better be prepared because he’s on top of his business.”

— Agent Joel Segal on Khan (via Chicago Tribune)

Bottom line

The Steelers are everything the Bears wish they could be — a charter franchise that remains in original ownership that has found plenty of success. So why not look at someone who’s been involved in the success of an organization that’s actually gotten it right. Khan is reportedly a “very strong candidate” for the GM job. It’s hard to deny his extensive experience with a winning Steelers franchise on the football and business side of things doesn’t make him a top candidate.

Khan wasn’t mentioned among the three, possibly four, finalists for the GM job. But who knows, perhaps the Bears could choose to bring Khan in as an eventual successor to president Ted Phillips, who’s rumored to be retiring in the near future, while also hiring a GM. Then we might have to actually give the Bears credit for something smart.

[listicle id=495160]

1

1