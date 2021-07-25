Bears give up on Anthony Miller, ship former second-round pick to Texans for draft pick

The Chicago Bears are giving up on former second-round receiver Anthony Miller. The team reportedly traded Miller to the Houston Texans on Saturday for a late-round pick, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Texans made a late-round pick swap with the #Bears and Anthony Miller has an new home. https://t.co/Q0HlC4TeTF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

After coming to the Bears with plenty of promise, Miller hasn't developed into the steady starter the team envisioned when it spent the No. 51 overall pick on Miller in 2018.

Miller did show promise as a rookie, hauling in 33 catches for 428 yards and 7 scores. His touchdowns plummeted in 2019, but he managed a career-high 52 catches and 656 yards. He failed to build on that last season, picking up 49 catches for 485 yards and 2 scores.

While Miller may still have promise, he wasn't going to get a chance to prove it in Chicago. He was passed on the depth chart by fifth-round rookie Darnell Mooney last season, and the will give Mooney a chance to continue to prove he deserves more reps in 2021.

It’s Darnell Mooney szn in Chicago now



Here’s a reminder of what he can do 💨 👀

pic.twitter.com/v4MIIfzvzd — PFF (@PFF) July 25, 2021

The Bears also signed Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in the offseason and still have Riley Ridley — brother of Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. The team drafted Ridley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Story continues

Miller may have also literally punched his ticket out of Chicago before the 2020 NFL season ended. During Chicago's wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints, Miller was ejected after throwing a punch at Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Anthony Miller looking for fresh start with Texans

Miller could have an easier shot at playing time with the Texans. Brandin Cooks remains a solid player, but the Texans' depth chart behind Cooks isn't imposing. Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee are the team's other starters. If Miller can show the promise that resulted in him being drafted in the second round, it's possible he can wrestle playing time away from either Cobb or Coutee.

If Miller is going to break out, he'll need to do it with less than ideal quarterbacking. With the NFL looking into numerous accusations of sexual assault by quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans may start Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills or Jeff Driskel for the majority of the season.

That could limit Miller's production, but his time with Chicago should have prepared him well for sub-optimal quarterback play.

Anthony Miller is on his way to Houston. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: