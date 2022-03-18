What the Bears are getting in new WR Byron Pringle

The Chicago Bears found a new wide receiver in Byron Pringle, who signed a two-year deal worth $6 million with $4 million guaranteed. Pringle fills a need at wide receiver, which will continue to be addressed this offseason.

Pringle is coming of his best season, where he had 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Chiefs. Where things currently stand, Pringle looks to be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Darnell Mooney.

The Bears need to surround quarterback Justin Fields with weapons, and Pringle has the ability to become one of his most reliable. Pringle has been buried on Kansas City’s depth chart, and he has a chance to establish himself as a true playmaker with the Bears.

We spoke to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new wide receiver and why he’s a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Byron Pringle?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Goldman: I know it’s very cliche, but he’s a real lunch-pail guy. He’s very consistent in the way he works and studies the game. He always has a big smile on his face no matter the situation. I think, coming into the league as an undrafted free agent he has a chip on his shoulder, but he also doesn’t take it for granted. He knows that he has to work twice as hard to earn his keep. He’s also bringing a championship pedigree to Chicago. He won a lot of games with the Chiefs over the past three years. That type of mentality will be good for a team that hasn’t done a lot of winning lately.

What’s Pringle’s biggest strength?

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CG: I would say his positional versatility was a big strength in Kansas City. If the Chiefs had an injury at any spot – X, Y and Z receiver that is – he was able to jump in and play that spot effectively. That could take some time in Chicago, be it that he’s going to need to learn a whole new scheme. He also has a way of showing up in some really clutch moments and making it look easy, be it catching a big pass, touchdown or making a play on special teams.

Story continues

What’s Pringle’s biggest area for improvement?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CG: His hands. He had some issues with drops this past year, with a 70% catch rate on his career-high in targets. The drops came at the most frustrating times for Kansas City. We’re talking, third-down, drive-killing drops that hit him square in the hands.

What impact did Pringle have on offense during his time with the Chiefs?

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CG: It’s interesting because Pringle hit the ground running in KC. He was injured in the end of the 2018 preseason and stashed on injured reserve. The next year, he made the roster outright and recorded his first 100-yard game by Week 5 with KC dealing with injuries to both Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Outside of last season, he was never really more than depth for Kansas City. He’s probably never going to be a No. 1 guy, but he’s a solid No. 3 option in an offense.

Why do you think Pringle is a good fit for the Bears?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CG: Well, you guys did just lose a Pro Bowl return specialist to the Browns in Jakeem Grant. Pringle is pretty underrated as a kick and punt returner in that regard. He had a 101-yard kick return touchdown in 2020 and he would have had another long kick return touchdown in 2021 if not for a rookie special teamer getting called for a penalty. As a receiver, he’s just a reliable option for a young quarterback. I won’t be shocked if Justin Fields connects with Pringle a lot on scramble drills and broken plays. He knows how to keep moving and get open for a quarterback when things go wrong.

1

1