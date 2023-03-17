What the Bears are getting in new TE Robert Tonyan

The Chicago Bears have signed former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal.

Justin Fields gets another pass catching open in Tonyan, who’s been a threat in the red zone during his time in Green Bay.

We spoke to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new tight end and why he could be a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Robert Tonyan?

Zach Kruse: A sure-handed pass-catching tight end who will know exactly what is required of him in the Bears offense under Luke Getsy. Tonyan caught almost 80 percent of his total targets in Green Bay and rarely dropped a catchable ball. While not dynamic, he’s dependable. This offense fits his skill set.

What’s Tonyan’s biggest strength?

ZK: Definitely his hands. In 2020, he caught 88.1 percent of targets. Last season, he was a little over 79 percent. Drops will not be an issue for Tonyan. Pro Football Reference has him down for two total drops in five seasons and over 176 targets.

What’s Tonyan’s biggest need for improvement?

ZK: Blocking, and yards after the catch. He’s gotten better as a blocker, and he’ll be able to execute blocks on the move in Getsy’s offense, but inline, straight-forward blocking in his not a strength. And despite being a good athlete, he’s not a tackle-breaker after the catch. He was even more plodding last season after coming back from a significant injury.

What impact did Tonyan have during his time with the Packers?

ZK: He gave the Packers a reliable presence at tight end over the last three seasons. In 2020, he looked like a breakout star after catching 11 touchdown passes, but teams figured out how to take him away in the red zone and then he suffered a torn ACL midway through 2021. Still, he was a good player and a good teammate.

Why do you think Tonyan could be a good fit for the Bears?

ZK: The Bears are probably betting on Tonyan re-gaining his pre-injury form, especially in an offense he knows well and as a complementary weapon at tight end behind Cole Kmet. It’s a worthwhile gamble, especially on a one-year deal. While he isn’t a game-breaker, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Tonyan is a useful pass-catcher for Justin Fields and the Bears in 2023.

