What the Bears are getting in new RB Travis Homer

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks backup running back Travis Homer to a two-year deal.

Homer will serve as a backup to presumptive starter Khalil Herbert, who thrived in his first year under Luke Getsy. With Montgomery gone, Homer should fill the role of providing solid pass protection and a receiving option out of the backfield for quarterback Justin Fields.

Last season, Homer appeared in 10 games with the Seahawks, where he had 19 carries for 74 yards (3.9 yards per carry) along with 16 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.

We spoke to Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new running back and why he could be a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Travis Homer?

Tim Weaver: When I listed Homer among the players Seattle should re-sign, I called him a “glue guy,” which to me means someone who does a lot of different things without getting a ton of attention for it. Homer has been an excellent pass protector for a running back and a special teams threat for the Seahawks the last few years.

What’s Homer’s biggest strength(s)?

TW: There’s no one part of the game where Homer really stands out – however that’s not a bad thing in his case. Although he’s never been a featured rusher he’s been efficient, averaging 5.5 yards per carry in his career. He also has good hands and vision, making him a solid pass-catching threat – he has more receiving yards than rushing yards in his career. Homer is also an experienced kickoff returner.

What’s Homer’s biggest need(s) for improvement?

TW: I really don’t have anything for you as far as improvement goes. He’s not the type of player who can carry your offense, but that’s not what the Bears are looking for. Homer can be quite useful as a gadget weapon, just not a three-down bell-cow kind of role.

What impact did Homer have on offense (and special teams) during his time with the Seahawks?

TW: Special teams is really where Homer can make the biggest impact. He’s made several splash plays and touchdowns the last couple seasons – including on a fake punt.

Why do you think Homer could be a good fit for the Bears?

TW: After losing David Montgomery to the Lions, the Bears clearly could use more depth in their backfield. Homer isn’t the kind of guy who can take over the run game if Khalil Herbert were to get injured, but he offers quality depth and may be their best option on third down given his ability as a receiver and pass blocker.

