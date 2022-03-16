What the Bears are getting in new OL Lucas Patrick

The Chicago Bears found a new offensive lineman in Lucas Patrick on the second day of the legal tampering period ahead of free agency. Patrick fills an important need within the interior of the offensive line.

Patrick, an undrafted free agent by the Packers in 2016, spent his first year on the practice squad. He started just six games in the three years that followed, but he’s been Green Bay’s starting right guard since 2020. Patrick brings versatility to the position, as he’s played right guard, left guard and center.

Patrick’s signing comes after former right guard James Daniels agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Steelers. He could be seen as Daniels’ replacement, he has the potential to play three different positions on Chicago’s offensive line. But what exactly are the Bears getting in Patrick?

We spoke to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new offensive lineman and why he’s a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Lucas Patrick?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Kruse: The Bears are getting a tough, smart and versatile lineman. He’s also played a bunch of football in the style of offense Luke Getsy is bringing to Chicago. He might be limited some as a run-blocker, but he can play three positions on the interior at a satisfactory level and is a decent pass-blocker.

What’s Patrick’s biggest strength?

USA Today Sports

ZK: His versatility. Patrick has started games for the Packers at left guard, center and right guard. He was better at right guard in 2020 than at center in 2021, but he can handle the job requirements of all three spots. Having that versatility is so valuable along the offensive line. The Packers will miss having him as an option on the interior.

What’s Patrick’s biggest area for improvement?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ZK: Probably run-blocking. He fights like hell and is certainly physical enough to get the job done in the run game, but his worst reps are usually against a powerful defensive lineman or in space against a quicker player.

Story continues

What impact did Patrick have on offense during his time with the Packers?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ZK: He gave the Packers so many options. In 2020, he was the primary starter at right guard. Last season, he started at guard but moved to center when Josh Myers got hurt. Credit to Patrick for consistently improving as a player and carving out an important role for the Packers over multiple seasons.

Why do you think Patrick is a good fit for the Bears?

USA Today Sports

ZK: It’s such an easy fit for him with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He’ll know that offense inside and out, especially up front for the offensive line. It’ll be like having another coach there teaching the terminology and scheme. And he’ll give the Bears a legitimate starting option at three offensive line spots. Patrick isn’t going to go to Pro Bowls, but he can be a valuable player in many roles and help keep Justin Fields protected.

[listicle id=503349]

[listicle id=503625]

1

1

1

1