What the Bears are getting in new OG Nate Davis

The Chicago Bears made a move on the offensive line in free agency, agreeing to terms with offensive guard Nate Davis on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

Davis, 26, has started 54 games for the Tennessee Titans at right guard in his first four seasons. His addition brings up some important questions about the futures of Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins heading into 2023. Still, Davis helps bolster an offensive line that needs to do better protecting quarterback Justin Fields.

We spoke to Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new right guard and why he will be a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Nate Davis?

Mike Moraitis: A really solid right guard who has improved each and every year he’s been in the league. While he isn’t elite, Davis is a quality starter who is going to help stabilize any offensive line he’s on, whether that be as run-blocker or in pass protection. Really, the only concern for him is his ability to stay healthy.

What’s Davis’ biggest strength(s)?

MM: Davis shines as a run-blocker, something that made him a valuable asset in Tennessee’s run-first offense. While he is a better run-blocker than pass-protector, Davis had his best year as a pro in the latter area in 2022 and has made huge strides since entering the league in 2019.

What’s Davis’ biggest area(s) for improvement?

MM: Davis could still improve in pass protection, but he’s definitely no slouch in that area. In fact, I think he could be even better than he was with the Titans if he has a better right tackle next to him. Davis routinely played next to poor right tackles the last three years, so it’s possible that impacted him at least a little bit. But even more important than that, Davis has to be more available, as he’s only played a full season once and has missed eight games the past two seasons, including a career-high five in 2022. That was likely the biggest factor in the Titans not trying to retain him.

What impact did Davis have on offense during his time with the Titans?

MM: The Titans have had a revolving door of offensive linemen who have played very poorly in recent years. While Davis has battled some injury issues, he’s always been rock-solid and one of the more dependable players upfront thanks to the quality of play he brings to the group. His prowess as a run-blocker no doubt aided in the Titans having one of the most successful rushing attacks in the NFL during the Derrick Henry era.

Why do you think Davis could be a good fit for the Bears?

MM: First and foremost, he’s going to improve Chicago’s pass protection, which is vital for the development of Justin Fields. Also, assuming the Bears’ offense is similar in 2023, the team’s run-heavy approach only makes this fit better. I really like this signing for the Bears and Davis will be worth every penny if he can stay healthy.

