What the Bears are getting in new LB Mykal Walker

The Chicago Bears claimed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers.

Walker, a former fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2020, emerged as a starter by his third season. Last season, Walker totaled 107 tackles, including four for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and six pass breakups in 16 games with 12 starts.

Walker was a surprise cut by the Falcons, and the Bears were there to claim him at the top of the waiver wire.

We spoke to Matt Urben of Falcons Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new linebacker and why he could be a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Mykal Walker?

Matt Urben: Walker is an athletic linebacker with decent versatility and solid special teams ability. He’s a good locker room guy that will buy into what the coaches ask of him. The Falcons fired their head coach and GM five games into Walker’s career, but he did his best to adapt to Dean Pees’ 3-4 scheme over the last two years.

What’s Walker’s biggest strength?

MU: Walker’s coverage ability can definitely be an asset in the right system. He’s at his best in a 4-3 defense which allows him to play more to his strengths. Walker is a good tackler and someone that can match up with tight ends if needed. The former fourth-round pick has three career interceptions.

Where does Walker need to improve?

MU: Walker has not had much success as a pass-rusher in Atlanta, and his run-stopping ability tends to be a little inconsistent. While he’s competent in most areas, his film can be somewhat underwhelming at times. Improving overall consistency should be the goal for Walker in Chicago.

What impact did Walker have on defense during his time with the Falcons?

MU: Walker’s time in Atlanta was a bit of a roller coaster. As a fourth-round pick that wasn’t selected by the current coaching regime, he was never in a great position to succeed. His skill set wasn’t a great fit for Pees’ defense, but to Walker’s credit, he did his best to adapt. Atlanta drafted linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round of the 2022 draft and signed Kaden Elliss over the offseason, which left Walker as a backup on the depth chart.

Why do you think Walker could be a good fit for the Bears?

MU: At just 25 years old, Walker still has potential and I think he’ll be better utilized in Chicago. If the team gives him a clearly-defined role where he can just react and use his natural football instincts, Walker’s athleticism and coverage ability will be an asset. He’s a guy that can step in as a starter, or back up multiple linebacker spots competently. A fresh start may be exactly what Walker needs.

