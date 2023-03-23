What the Bears are getting in new LB Dylan Cole

The Chicago Bears have signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole to a one-year deal.

Cole has been an impact special teams contributor through the first six seasons of his career, where his 91.2 PFF special teams grade over the past two seasons is the highest among all linebackers, per Brad Spielberger. Cole figures to fill the void left by former Bear Matt Adams, who departed in free agency.

We spoke to Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new linebacker and special teamer and why he could be a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Dylan Cole?

Mike Moraitis: A high-motor, high-energy special teams ace who plays fast and hits hard. He’s a true team player who will do anything asked of him and his passion for the game is undeniable.

What’s Cole’s biggest strength?

MM: Cole is the definition of an impact player on special teams. He flies around the field and is good for a highlight-reel hit just about every week.

Where does Cole need to improve?

MM: He won’t be an asset if pushed into a bigger role on defense. The speed at which he plays often leaves Cole over-running the play and he’s a negative in coverage.

What impact did Cole have on defense during his time with the Titans?

MM: He was pushed into a bigger role on defense in 2022 thanks to injuries, but he was exposed in that role. Cole’s got the speed and tackling ability to make him decent against the run, but he doesn’t offer anything when it comes to dropping into coverage. He’s best suited for a special teams role, not for a defensive one.

Why do you think Cole could be a good fit for the Bears?

MM: Chicago appeared to be average-at-best when defending returns in 2022. Cole should provide a boost to that unit and Bears fans will enjoy seeing him bring the hammer down on returners in 2023.

