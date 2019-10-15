The Bears are getting key contributors Bilal Nichols and Taylor Gabriel back sooner than later

The Bears returned to Halas Hall with a flurry of injury updates, most notably involving Kyle Long and Mitch Trubisky.

And while the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against New Orleans is still TBD, wide reciever Taylor Gabriel will be back out there. Gabriel technically announced his return via Instagram on Sunday night, but confirmed to reporters on Monday that he's been cleared to play.

"It's just good to be back, to be around the guys," he said. "To be on the sideline just watching what's been going on, I've been hungry to get back on the field... I probably practiced the hardest I've ever practiced in my life. I just had fun, and am glad I'm back."

Gabriel suffered a concussion in the second half of the Bears' win in D.C., and dealt with the lingering effects of it up until last week.

"I just woke up and I felt like myself," he said. "It was just a blessing. You always hear about concussions and all the crazy things. The athletic trainer, they did a great job with the whole process. I'm glad that I'm back."

Gabriel was coming off the best game of his Bears tenure: a six-catch, 75 yard performance that included three first-half touchdowns. The third touchdown – a 36-yarder featuring a highlight-reel catch – showcased the type of wrinkle that the Trubisky-Gabriel connection can bring to the offense.

"The one thing that Taylor brings is he has that one element of downfield speed that helps out," Matt Nagy said. "So you're able to take the top off of some defenses with him. And then he's one of those wide receivers for us, like Allen Robinson, he's got experience. So there's a calming in the huddle that you understand that he knows what to do versus certain coverages. He's coming off a pretty good game in Washington, and unfortunately got hurt, but there's a calming element to him and then being able to take the top off."

The Bears also had good news regarding second-year defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. Nichols returned to practice for the first time since breaking his hand during the Week 2 win in Denver. It's especially good news considering the team expects to be without Akiem Hicks sidelined for the foreseeable future.

"[I] felt good today," Nichols said. "Just trying to continue to keep moving in the right direction and we'll see where it goes."

Nichols wouldn't commit to playing on Sunday, and plans to see how he feels after a full week of practice. Nagy indicated that, at this point in his recovery, it's more about getting back into playing shape.

"He's been out a couple weeks, so now it's just the ability for him to show probably more conditioning than anything," he said. "He has that cast on him, but he has the fingers that he's able to use. Again, if you're able to be out there and you're able to suit up and go out there, then to me, let's go."

If Nichols is able to play against New Orleans, he'll do so wearing a club for extra protection. This was the first hand injury he's ever suffered, and Nichols admitted that playing with the cast takes some getting used to. Leonard Floyd wore the same type of club during the first half of last season, and has talked with Nichols about how to deal with it.

"He's giving me a lot of insight and what to expect," Nichols said. "And things that he did that helped him out a lot. You know, we'll see. I'm going to try some things out."

