Here’s what the Bears are getting in new head coach Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears found their new head coach in Matt Eberflus, who has served as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator for the last four years.

Eberflus was a favorite to land Chicago’s head coach vacancy from the start, and he was the first finalist to receive a second interview. New general manager Ryan Poles ultimately made the decision to hire Eberflus, who has been praised as a great leader and someone who can get this team on the right track.

But what exactly are the Bears getting in first-time head coach Eberflus?

We spoke to Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new head coach and why he’s a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of coach are the Bears getting in Eberflus?

Kevin Hickey: First and foremost, Eberflus is a very strong leader. He’s known as a disciplinarian but in a way that he gets his players to buy in at a remarkable rate. It was clear during his four seasons with the Colts that his players loved the mentality he demanding each day. Part of the reason Eberflus’ defense had success was due to the fact that he found ways to limit their ‘loafs’—a term he uses often when a player doesn’t give 100% on a play. It’s an actual stat that they keep. Eberflus is all about accountability. His defense is prided more on execution than disguise, and it’s clear that stems from his personality of making sure his players understand that giving everything they’ve got on every play is the basis of his coaching style.

What are Eberflus’ biggest strengths as a coach?

KH: He’s a very strong leader when it comes to getting his players to buy in. We established that. But one aspect that was very interesting was how well Eberflus was able to adjust to almost any scenario. Whether it was due to massive injuries or a certain game plan failing, Eberflus always found ways to adjust. There were several times his defense looked to be getting torched during the first two quarters of a game only to come out after halftime to shut an opposing team out during the final two quarters. Being able to adjust to his personnel and any situation thrown at him was certainly one of his biggest strengths.

What do you think will be his biggest challenge as he transitions to head coach?

KH: Finding ways to get his entire team—not just the defensive players—to buy in from the jump. He’s the head coach now and anytime a first-time head coach takes over, the first impression is vital. Eberflus has a way of connecting with his players but now he has to do so for both sides of the ball. Schematically, Eberflus has to find a way to improve his pass rush. That was the biggest fault during his time with Colts. Regardless of how many playmakers they had at the second and third levels, the pass rush never took that necessary step to make the defense as consistent as it could have been. Maybe he can change that with established edge rusher in Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, but finding a consistent pass rush was always his biggest downfall in Indy.

What impact did Eberflus have on the defense during his time with the Colts?

KH: The Colts defense over the last four seasons was all Eberflus. Whether good or bad, the unit was a reflection of him as a coach and a leader. Frank Reich is an offensive-minded head coach and isn’t one to overstep his bounds when he doesn’t need to. That often led to allowing Eberflus to work his own way with the defense. I would expect the same from Eberflus as a head coach. He’s going to be extremely hands on with the defensive play-calling, which is why it will be crucial to bring in a strong offensive coaching staff.

Who are some Colts assistants you think could follow Eberflus to Chicago?

KH: Some of it has already been reported but Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is the first that comes to mind. I’d be shocked if he didn’t follow Eberflus to Chicago given the chance he might get a defensive coordinator offer. Colts safeties coach Alan Williams is another candidate given the fact that he already has defensive coordinator experience with the Vikings (2012-2013) and they’ve worked together since 2018 in Indy. Matt Raich has been the assistant defensive line coach for two seasons in Indy so there’s a chance he gets a bit of a promotion with Eberflus in Chicago.

Why do you think Eberflus is a good fit for the Bears?

KH: I think he’s a good fit because it’s clear his plan for leading players works. His defense may have struggled at times—sometimes in key moments—but it’s evident that his players loved competing for him. Any time a new coach comes in, especially a first-timer, it’s vital to get the foundation of the roster to commit and buy-in. Eberflus has those qualities. There is a lot of work ahead for Eberflus but his tough-yet-fair demands of his players should mix well when he gets there. Getting the right offensive staff in place will be vital, especially with a young quarterback like Justin Fields, but Eberflus is a strong leader and one that has clearly gotten the most out of his players when it comes to competing and leaving everything on the field.

