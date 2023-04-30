What the Bears are getting in DT Travis Bell

The Chicago Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell with the 218th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bell is an athletic defensive lineman that wins with energy and athleticism. However, he needs to add more mass to control the line of scrimmage at the NFL level.

Here’s a quick scouting report on Bell:

Vitals

Position: DT

Age: 23

School: Kennesaw State

Measurables: 6’0 310 pounds

Strengths

He is a powerful lineman with 30 bench press reps at his pro day.

High motor player, continues to fight in his pass rush after the first move doesn’t work.

Great when shooting gaps or running stunts, allowing him to disrupt running lanes.

Weaknesses

Slow first step allowing linemen to control him.

Limited as a pass rusher.

He struggles to disengage from blockers and make tackles.

Fit with Bears

Travis Bell provides depth to the Bears’ defensive line. He’s undersized for a nose tackle but plays with great intensity and passion. He has a knack for making hustle plays and will fit the HITS culture.

