What the Bears are getting in new DT Andrew Billings

The Chicago Bears are signing former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a one-year deal. It’s their second move along the defensive line in free agency.

The Bears bolstered their run defense with the addition of Billings, who’s able to clog holes and serves as an upgrade for one of the league’s worst run defenses from last season.

Last season with the Raiders, Billings totaled 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hits in 14 starts. He also recorded a 76.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

We spoke to Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new defensive tackle and why he could be a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Andrew Billings?

Marcus Mosher: Billings is a run-stuffer. Let’s make no mistake about it. He’s not going to provide any pass rush, but that’s not why the Bears signed him. He’s going to give you 20-25 snaps a game as an awesome run defender.

What’s Billings’ biggest strength?

MM: Billings has incredible power. He can easily move iOL and almost always requires a double-team. He’s really hard to move off the ball and due to his sheer size, he just takes up a lot of space in the middle of a defense.

Where does Billings need to improve?

MM: Outside of not being able to rush the passer, there isn’t a lot of range to his game. You aren’t going to see him making plays from sideline to sideline. His job is to plug the middle and he’ll do it well.

What impact did Billings have during his time with the Raiders?

MM: Billings played more down the stretch for the Raiders and it’s no coincidence that their run defense improved. Once injuries hit on the defensive line, his snaps rose. Overall, he was a solid addition to their defensive line.

Why do you think Billings could be a good fit for the Bears?

MM: Chicago just needs guys on the iDL that can play. They had one of the worst defensive lines in the league. Billings won’t move the needle much in terms of the defense, but he’s a solid rotational player that every good defense needs.

