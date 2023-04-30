What the Bears are getting in DB Kendall Williamson
The Chicago Bears selected Stanford safety Kendall Williamson with the 258th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Williamson is a high-character, high-motor player that is solid in run support but doesn’t have the coverage skills expected from an NFL safety.
Here’s a quick scouting report on Williamson:
Vitals
Position: Safety
Age: 23
School: Stanford
Measurables: 6’0 200 pounds
Strengths
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Sure tackler in run support.
Strong run-defender who triggers downhill and delivers big hits.
High motor, high character athlete.
Weaknesses
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
He is not an elite athlete – he doesn’t display excellent closing speed.
A bit one-dimensional as a player – much better in run defense than pass coverage.
Lacks the lateral quickness desired from a safety.
Fit with Bears
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Culturally, Williamson is a great late-round pick. He will compete in minicamp and possibly training camp on special teams. He’s a high-energy player who will embody the HITS principle, but talent-wise, he seems destined for the practice squad or out of the NFL.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]