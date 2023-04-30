What the Bears are getting in DB Kendall Williamson

The Chicago Bears selected Stanford safety Kendall Williamson with the 258th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Williamson is a high-character, high-motor player that is solid in run support but doesn’t have the coverage skills expected from an NFL safety.

Here’s a quick scouting report on Williamson:

Vitals

Position: Safety

Age: 23

School: Stanford

Measurables: 6’0 200 pounds

Strengths

Sure tackler in run support.

Strong run-defender who triggers downhill and delivers big hits.

High motor, high character athlete.

Weaknesses

He is not an elite athlete – he doesn’t display excellent closing speed.

A bit one-dimensional as a player – much better in run defense than pass coverage.

Lacks the lateral quickness desired from a safety.

Fit with Bears

Culturally, Williamson is a great late-round pick. He will compete in minicamp and possibly training camp on special teams. He’s a high-energy player who will embody the HITS principle, but talent-wise, he seems destined for the practice squad or out of the NFL.

