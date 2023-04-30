What the Bears are getting in DB Kendall Williamson

Nate Atkins
The Chicago Bears selected Stanford safety Kendall Williamson with the 258th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Williamson is a high-character, high-motor player that is solid in run support but doesn’t have the coverage skills expected from an NFL safety.

Here’s a quick scouting report on Williamson:

Vitals

Position: Safety

Age: 23

School: Stanford

Measurables: 6’0 200 pounds

Strengths

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

  • Sure tackler in run support.

  • Strong run-defender who triggers downhill and delivers big hits.

  • High motor, high character athlete.

Weaknesses

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

  • He is not an elite athlete – he doesn’t display excellent closing speed.

  • A bit one-dimensional as a player – much better in run defense than pass coverage.

  • Lacks the lateral quickness desired from a safety.

Fit with Bears

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Culturally, Williamson is a great late-round pick. He will compete in minicamp and possibly training camp on special teams. He’s a high-energy player who will embody the HITS principle, but talent-wise, he seems destined for the practice squad or out of the NFL.

