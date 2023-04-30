What the Bears are getting in CB Terell Smith

The Chicago Bears selected Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith with the 165th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith has the physical traits and tools to be an NFL starter, but he needs to clean up his technique and play with more violence in run support.

Here’s a quick scouting report on Smith:

Vitals

Position: CB

Age: 23

School: Minnesota

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 204 pounds

Strengths

Great eyes and anticipation when playing zone coverage.

Excellent speed to run with receivers vertically and has the athleticism to recover.

Versatile defender who can play press man and zone coverage.

Weaknesses

Poor pass-catching leads to dropped interceptions.

Very grabby and frequently gets called for holding and pass interference.

Not aggressive in run support and doesn’t fight through blocks.

Fit with Bears

Smith’s size and zone coverage instincts make sense for the Bears’ system. He can press and re-route receivers, but his physicality doesn’t compare to Tyrique Stevenson or Kyler Gordon. He adds depth to Chicago’s defense but shouldn’t be expected to start.

