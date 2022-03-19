What the Bears are getting in new DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Chicago Bears found a new defensive end in Al-Quadin Muhammad, who signed a two-year deal worth $10 million. Muhammad fills a need at edge rusher following the Khalil Mack trade.

Muhammad, a sixth-round pick by the Saints in 2017, is coming off a breakout season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he set career highs in tackles (48), sacks (6) and QB hits (13) with 17 starts.

Despite Mack’s departure, the Bears still have some playmakers coming off the edge, starting with Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson. Muhammad joins that group, where he comes into a situation with his former Colts defensive coordinator and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

We spoke to Kevin Hickey of Colts Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new defensive end and why he’s a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Al-Quadin Muhammad?

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hickey: Muhammad is your prototypical base defensive end. He brings strong support in the run game with length that helps him set a solid edge. Muhammad carved out a role in Matt Eberflus’ defense and by the end of his tenure, he was taking starter snaps. He should provide solid depth as a third edge rusher but it’s risky to lean on him as an every-down starter.

What’s Muhammad’s biggest strength?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

KH: Muhammad’s biggest strength his his ability to set the edge against the run. He has strong hands and a solid base while his length allows him to control the edge. He played more of a contain role when it came to the pass-rushing lanes and seemed discipline in that area for the most part. He brings a high motor and won the favor of Eberflus pretty quickly after being claimed off of waivers in 2018.

What’s Muhammad’s biggest area for improvement?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

KH: Muhammad doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher. He’s not terrible here, and he’ll make plays every so often. But relying on him to be a consistently impactful player against the pass isn’t wise. His upside as a pass rusher hasn’t been reached yet and the Colts saw more of the same when it came to getting stuck on blocks while running the arc. Developing a better pass-rush plan should be on the list of objectives for Muhammad.

Story continues

What impact did Muhammad have on offense during his time with the Colts?

USA Today Sports

KH: Muhammad started getting starter snaps during the 2020 season alongside Justin Houston and Denico Autry. He always did his best work during early downs against the run and would occasionally pop against the pass every so often. Muhammad seemed to have a solid presence in the locker room and fit in well with what the Colts want to do.

Why do you think Muhammad is a good fit for the Bears?

USA Today Sports

KH: Muhammad will be a good fit because he knows exactly what Eberflus wants. Him signing with the Bears was one of the least surprising moves of the offseason. Muhammad is limited as a pass rusher and hasn’t shown to have a very high ceiling. So I wouldn’t expect to get Khalil Mack level of production. But he’s a solid early-down fit on the edge who can play well against the run while providing a high motor that will make an impact against the pass occasionally.

1

1