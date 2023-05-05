Bears' Gervon Dexter explains reason for lack of production at Florida

Why Dexter's best football could be ahead of him for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST -- Gervon Dexter Sr. has everything the Bears want in a defensive tackle. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Dexter is size, power, and explosiveness personified.

But the traits didn't match the tape during his three-year stint in Florida. During his final season with the Gators, Dexter recorded just two sacks and 25 total pressures.

General manager Ryan Poles said that when the Bears evaluated Dexter, they "graded the flashes" and that Florida's scheme asked Dexter to mirror and not just penetrate.

Dexter echoed that sentiment Friday when he met with the media prior to the start of rookie minicamp at Halas Hall.

"So my responsibility at Florida in my junior year was more of two-gapping and kind of reacting," Dexter said. "Basically, if the guard steps down, you step down with him, if he steps out, you step out with him. Here is more of a just go, get vertical, penetrate and reset the line of scrimmage."

That being said, Dexter knows that his get-off must improve to reach maximum effectiveness in the Bears' defense. He believes that the transition to a scheme that fits how he wants to play.

"Of course, I know I need to improve," Dexter said. "I think it was just a bit of reacting. If you go back and watch my sophomore film and my freshman film when I was able to get down and penetrate, I think you will see a big difference."

On Day 1 of minicamp, Dexter and third-round pick Zacch Pickens rotated between three-technique and one-technique, with Dexter seeming to log more snaps at the nose.

In drafting Dexter and Pickens on Day 2, the Bears added two big bodies who can dent the pocket and help improve what was a dreadful run defense last season.

Dexter and Pickens often found themselves on the same flights during the pre-draft process, and the South Carolina product envisions big things for the Bears' two new defensive anchors.

Story continues

"When we was flying places we was always together, so I was like, 'I feel like we're going to be together,'" Pickens said Friday. "Then what do you know, the Bears drafted him, then they drafted me. I was like, we're going to have fun with this. I texted him, 'we just got to take over, do ourself right, and we could easily be the dynamic do.'"

Pickens showcased his quick get-off Friday at minicamp, illustrating why many believe he could be a draft steal. Dexter might end up being more of a project, but he has all the traits to become a consistently disruptive force in the middle of the Bears' defense.

It might take time to get Dexter where he needs to go, but his best football could very well be ahead of him.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.