Bears' George McCaskey not ruling out a trade for No. 9 pick

George McCaskey not ruling out a trade for No. 9 pick

Seven weeks away from the draft, the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for an absolute haul. Now, Chicago will select with the No. 9 pick, not the first.

Most speculate the Bears will stand pat in hopes of drafting a turnkey player for their team. Moving any further down out of the top 10 might hurt the team's chances of finding a generational talent for the future.

But Chairman George McCaskey isn't ruling out any possibilities, including another trade if it makes sense for the team in Ryan Poles' mind.

"We're at a good spot at No. 9," McCaskey said on ESPN 1000. "And if he [Poles] sees a player he likes at No. 9, we'll go get him. Otherwise, who knows, maybe another trade."

The Bears erased one agenda item with the original trade down. They acquired DJ Moore from the Panthers, scratching off the need for another wide receiver. The core is now solidified with Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown.

The draft holds plenty of pathways the Bears can take their franchise down. Most would concur the need for building the trenches is glaring. Some would argue the Bears could find a third starting cornerback or another wide receiver with the No. 9 pick.

It's important to note from McCaskey's conversation with ESPN 1000 that he trusts Poles. He mentioned Poles' affinity for a player in the conversation, noting the decision isn't McCaskey's. He also said he admires the "calm" Poles carries with him at all times, despite the "chaos" of the business they're in.

If there's one thing Poles has exuded so far in his tenure, it's assurance. Every move he's made, or hasn't made, has come with reason. The 37-year-old general manager clearly has a plan, or a vision he sees for the Bears.

And he'll stick to it. Especially when the clock starts for them on April 27.

