Bears' George McCaskey not interested in participating in Hard Knocks

Bears not interested in participating in Hard Knocks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are one of the four eligible teams to participate in the highly anticipated "Hard Knocks" show on HBO. The show televises one team during the offseason and follows a multitude of storylines.

The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other candidates.

Chairman George McCaskey said to the media in Arizona, however, the Bears aren't interested in participating. The decision surrounding their participation is not up to them. It's mandatory if selected.

"We feel there are several teams that have compelling stories to tell on Hard Knocks," McCaskey told Kevin Fishbain.

Are the Bears included in that?

"31 others," McCaskey said.

The Bears have several enticing storylines to captivate Hard Knocs enthusiasts.

Justin Fields is the biggest one. He's on the fringe of a vital season about his future. Going into his third year, he'll be expected to improve his production at quarterback, especially in the passing game.

New players DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards and whoever the Bears draft with the No. 9 pick (assuming they don't trade it) will be interesting to follow.

The tandem of Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus is another headline. The duo is heading into their second season with the Bears after recording the worst record in the NFL last season.

