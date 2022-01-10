Bears' George McCaskey explains firing Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace

George McCaskey explains firing Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears relieved both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace of their duties on Monday.

After a bold decision to overhaul the front office and coaching staff, Bears chairman George McCaskey addressed the media from a dais at Halas Hall. While Ted Phillips was not visible on the Zoom call, he was present on the call for questions.

Bears insider Adam Hoge and Alex Shapiro were on the call to bring updates.

The Search Committee

McCaskey outlined the Bears' search committee, which includes Bill Polian.

Bill Polian will be involved in the #Bears GM/HC search. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 10, 2022

The one quirk is the Bears need to hire a general manager and a head coach. Typically a general manager hires a head coach. So how do you hire both at the same time?

McCaskey said ideally the general manager would be fired first, but noted they'd lean heavily on Polian.

McCaskey says ideally the GM will be hired first, but he doesn't rule out hiring a head coach first. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 10, 2022

McCaskey also said Ted Phillips will continue to be involved in the search.

Why is Ted Phillips still involved in the GM search if the GM won't report to him?



George McCaskey says he continues to trust Ted and Ted will be the one negotiating the contract with the new GM. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 10, 2022

And when pressed to explain why football operations should continue to be under his domain, McCaskey said he has ownership and the board's support.

George McCaskey said the board informed him that they would like him to continue in his role as chairman. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 10, 2022

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will not be involved in the search.

Justin Fields will not be an active part of the search process for a new coach, George McCaskey said. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 10, 2022

What Made Them Think It Was Time For Change

McCaskey was asked if there was a moment that made it clear it was time for a change and he surprisingly pointed to a specific instance.

He noted in Week 1, safety Eddie Jackson failed to touch a down receiver. Then he noted the same mistake happened in Week 18 when cornerback Jaylon Johnson did the same. Ironically in that Week 18 example, it was Jackson who got the tackle to prevent a touchdown.

George McCaskey just pointed to this exact lack of growth for a reason why the Bears fired Matt Nagy. https://t.co/BlApI7tlay — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) January 10, 2022

George McCaskey: In Week 1, a #Bears defender failed to touch down an offensive player who was on the ground. In Week 17, the same thing happened. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) January 10, 2022

Virginia McCaskey's Reaction

George also shed light on his mother's view of the season.

#Bears Chairman George McCaskey said that Virginia McCaskey has reacted to the season as â€œonly a mother could.â€



â€œIâ€™m very, very disappointed,â€ said Virginia McCaskey. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) January 10, 2022

The Timeline

A lot of rumors swirled that Nagy was informed of his fate before today. When asked, McCaskey said both Nagy and Pace were informed this morning.

George McCaskey: "Matt (Nagy) and Ryan (Pace) were informed of our decision this morning." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 10, 2022

McCaskey was also asked why the Bears didn't do this after last season and said he felt Nagy and Pace deserved another shot, citing two playoff trips in three years.

Non-answer from George McCaskey when asked if the Bears would've been better off doing all this a year ago. He steers it toward Pace & Nagy deserving another shot.



He also mentions making the playoffs two out of three years, even when everyone knows the 2020 team was bad. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) January 10, 2022

What Are They Looking For?

In a word, leadership.

“The primary quality we’ll be looking for in our GM and head coach will be leadership,” McCaskey said.

â€œThe primary quality weâ€™ll be looking for in our GM and head coach will be leadership.â€



-George McCaskey — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) January 10, 2022

McCaskey also referenced a book Polian wrote about the need for respect in leadership.

Ted Phillips' Future

The duo immediately addressed some speculation about Phillips' future role with the team. There was some speculation that Phillips would focus on the business side while Pace could've been promoted to oversee football operations and a new general manager.

McCaskey noted Phillips would oversee the pursuit of a new stadium in Arlington Heights while the new general manager would report to McCaksey directly.

Ted Phillips remains President/CEO of the Bears.



New GM will have full control of football ops.



Sounds like how Front office is organized is not changing. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) January 10, 2022

The next GM will report to George McCaskey going forward, not to Ted Phillips. Phillips will otherwise remain his role. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 10, 2022

Tonight, at 6 p.m. CT, NBC Sports Chicago will air a special edition of the Football Aftershow to recap the news and what McCaskey told the media. Host David Kaplan will be joined by former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt and insider Adam Hoge.

Justin Fields Starter Decision

There were reports that McCaskey forced Nagy to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields, which he denied.

George McCaskey said he did not dictate the Bears' timeline on when the team should play Justin Fields this season: "It's entirely a coaching decision." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 10, 2022

