Bears game-by-game, record predictions for 2023 season

The Chicago Bears unveiled their 2023 schedule last week, which features a favorable slate for a team looking to rebound after a three-win season.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.

Our Bears Wire staff are sharing their game-by-game and record predictions for the 2023 season.

Week 1: Bears vs. Packers

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 2: Bears at Buccaneers

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 3: Bears at Chiefs

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 4: Bears vs. Broncos

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 5: Bears at Commanders (Thursday Night Football)

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 6: Bears vs. Vikings

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 7: Bears vs. Raiders

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 8: Bears at Chargers (Sunday Night Football)

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 9: Bears at Saints

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 10: Bears vs. Panthers (Thursday Night Football)

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 11: Bears at Lions

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 12: Bears at Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: Bears vs. Lions

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 15: Bears at Browns

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Loss

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

Week 16: Bears vs. Cardinals

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 17: Bears vs. Falcons

Alyssa Barbieri: Win

Brendan Sugrue: Win

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Win

Jarrett Bailey: Win

Week 18: Bears at Packers

Alyssa Barbieri: Loss

Brendan Sugrue: Loss

Ryan Fedrau: Win

Nate Atkins: Loss

Jarrett Bailey: Loss

2023 record prediction

Alyssa Barbieri: 9-8

Given we’re still several months from the start of the season, there’s no reason not to be a little optimistic at this point. For the Bears, finishing 9-8 would certainly be respectable after finishing with the worst record in the league in 2022. Overall, Chicago has a favorable schedule. Not that it’s worth much given the turnover in the league. Aside from some juggernauts, including the Chiefs and Chargers, there are plenty of winnable games on this schedule for the Bears. We’ll see how things shake out with a Chicago team with plenty to prove heading into 2023.

Brendan Sugrue: 8-9

Things may look bleak to start the year with the Bears going 1-4, but they’ll rally to climb back to .500 by the middle of the season. Their schedule is favorable on paper, minus a few matchups. For example, having to travel to Tampa Bay in September could mean dealing with scorching temperatures. But given they will have plenty of rest throughout the season, the Bears will make huge strides from their record a year ago and be in the playoff hunt all the way until the end. Whether it’s enough to actually make the postseason is another question.

Ryan Fedrau: 8-9

8-9 is a great place to start, given the chance that a few games can go their way and they’re in the playoffs. I believe the Bears are a year away from being a playoff team. This is their year where they mold everything and next season, they put everything together and become a contender. Still, a few games bounce their way and they can be a wildcard team in 2023. If that happens, I wouldn’t be surprised.

Nate Atkins: 8-9

Possibly optimistic, but if Justin Fields makes the next step as a passer, I could see the Bears winning eight games. The Bears split the divisional matchups and won the games they should. Maybe with a couple of lucky breaks, they could win ten games by upsetting Kansas City and Los Angeles or winning both matchups with a divisional opponent.

Jarrett Bailey: 9-8

I really like what Ryan Poles is building in Chicago. They recognized their needs going into the offseason and addressed them. The linebacker position is dull? The Bears added two of the best off-ball linebackers available in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Right tackle a weak spot? Chicago drafts Darnell Wright. With the NFC North changing tides with the Packers transitioning out of Aaron Rodgers, and the Vikings saying goodbye to a lot of veterans, the Bears pounce and make a big leap in 2023 and earn the final wild-card spot.

