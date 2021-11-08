Bears’ game-day roster for Week 9 vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will be looking to break a three-game losing streak ahead of their bye week.

The Bears are coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense showed progress behind Justin Fields and the defense will be looking to right the ship after a brutal second-half performance.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and heading into their Week 9 game vs. Steelers.

Quarterback

Justin Fields

Andy Dalton

Nick Foles

Fields will make his seventh NFL start against another impressive pass rush featuring T.J. Watt. Following his best game last week, Fields will look to build on that performance.

Running back

Khalil Herbert

Damien Williams (OUT)

Ryan Nall

Matt Nagy said there was a good chance David Montgomery is activated off injured reserve ahead of tonight’s game. If he’s not, it’ll be Khalil Herbert getting a bulk of the reps with Damien Williams sidelined with a knee injury.

Wide receiver

Allen Robinson

Darnell Mooney

Marquise Goodwin

Damiere Byrd

Jakeem Grant

The Bears haven’t found much success with their passing game, and some of that falls on the receivers. We’ll see if guys like Robinson and Mooney can find a way to step up and help their young rookie QB.

Tight end

Cole Kmet

Jesse James

J.P. Holtz

Jesper Horsted

The tight ends haven’t been too involved on offense this season, but that changed after last week’s game where Kmet and James were involved in the passing game. Despite Graham returning from the COVID-19 list, James should continue to receive opportunities in the passing game, especially given his chemistry with Fields.

Offensive line

Jason Peters

Cody Whitehair

Sam Mustipher

James Daniels

Larry Borom

Elijah Wilkinson

Alex Bars

Lachavious Simmons

Borom got the start at right tackle last week, where he had a solid debut after returning from injured reserve. It’ll be Borom at right tackle once again where he and the rest of the offensive line will have to contend with an impressive Pittsburgh defensive front.

Defensive line

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman

Bilal Nichols

Mario Edwards Jr.

Angelo Blackson

Khyiris Tonga

The Bears need a strong effort from their defensive line against the Steelers. Guys like Hicks, Goldman and Nichols need to step up, especially against running back Najee Harris.

Outside linebacker

Khalil Mack (OUT)

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

The Bears will be without Mack, who continues to nurse a foot injury suffered back in Week 3, for the second straight week. Chicago has just two outside linebackers on the roster in Quinn and Gipson, although inside linebacker Christian Jones can play on the edge if needed.

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith

Alec Ogletree

Danny Trevathan

Christian Jones

Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Caleb Johnson

The Bears linebackers should be at full strength heading into this game, where Smith remains one of the game’s best. Despite missing practice all week with an ankle injury, Ogletree should be good to go for Monday night.

Cornerback

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Duke Shelley

Artie Burns

Xavier Crawford

The Bears will have to contend with some talented Steelers receivers, including Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Chicago struggled against the 49ers last week, but Johnson and Vildor have had good seasons so far.

Safety

Eddie Jackson (OUT)

Tashaun Gipson

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Marqui Christian

Teez Tabor

The Bears will be without Jackson, who is nursing a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s game. That means it’ll be Gipson and Houston-Carson getting the start for Chicago.

Special teams

K Cairo Santos

P Pat O’Donnell

LS Patrick Scales

The Bears special teams has been one of their most consistent units. Given this should be a close game, Santos might need to come in clutch against the Steelers.

