Bears’ game-day roster for Week 9 vs. Steelers
The Chicago Bears will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will be looking to break a three-game losing streak ahead of their bye week.
The Bears are coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense showed progress behind Justin Fields and the defense will be looking to right the ship after a brutal second-half performance.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and heading into their Week 9 game vs. Steelers.
Quarterback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Justin Fields
Andy Dalton
Nick Foles
Fields will make his seventh NFL start against another impressive pass rush featuring T.J. Watt. Following his best game last week, Fields will look to build on that performance.
Running back
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Damien Williams (OUT)
Ryan Nall
Matt Nagy said there was a good chance David Montgomery is activated off injured reserve ahead of tonight’s game. If he’s not, it’ll be Khalil Herbert getting a bulk of the reps with Damien Williams sidelined with a knee injury.
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Allen Robinson
Marquise Goodwin
Damiere Byrd
Jakeem Grant
The Bears haven’t found much success with their passing game, and some of that falls on the receivers. We’ll see if guys like Robinson and Mooney can find a way to step up and help their young rookie QB.
Tight end
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Jesse James
J.P. Holtz
Jesper Horsted
The tight ends haven’t been too involved on offense this season, but that changed after last week’s game where Kmet and James were involved in the passing game. Despite Graham returning from the COVID-19 list, James should continue to receive opportunities in the passing game, especially given his chemistry with Fields.
Offensive line
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Jason Peters
Cody Whitehair
Sam Mustipher
James Daniels
Elijah Wilkinson
Alex Bars
Lachavious Simmons
Borom got the start at right tackle last week, where he had a solid debut after returning from injured reserve. It’ll be Borom at right tackle once again where he and the rest of the offensive line will have to contend with an impressive Pittsburgh defensive front.
Defensive line
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Akiem Hicks
Eddie Goldman
Bilal Nichols
Mario Edwards Jr.
Angelo Blackson
Khyiris Tonga
The Bears need a strong effort from their defensive line against the Steelers. Guys like Hicks, Goldman and Nichols need to step up, especially against running back Najee Harris.
Outside linebacker
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Khalil Mack (OUT)
Robert Quinn
The Bears will be without Mack, who continues to nurse a foot injury suffered back in Week 3, for the second straight week. Chicago has just two outside linebackers on the roster in Quinn and Gipson, although inside linebacker Christian Jones can play on the edge if needed.
Inside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Roquan Smith
Alec Ogletree
Danny Trevathan
Christian Jones
Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Caleb Johnson
The Bears linebackers should be at full strength heading into this game, where Smith remains one of the game’s best. Despite missing practice all week with an ankle injury, Ogletree should be good to go for Monday night.
Cornerback
USA Today Sports
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Duke Shelley
Artie Burns
Xavier Crawford
The Bears will have to contend with some talented Steelers receivers, including Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Chicago struggled against the 49ers last week, but Johnson and Vildor have had good seasons so far.
Safety
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Eddie Jackson (OUT)
Tashaun Gipson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Marqui Christian
Teez Tabor
The Bears will be without Jackson, who is nursing a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s game. That means it’ll be Gipson and Houston-Carson getting the start for Chicago.
Special teams
AP Photo/Jim Mone
K Cairo Santos
P Pat O’Donnell
LS Patrick Scales
The Bears special teams has been one of their most consistent units. Given this should be a close game, Santos might need to come in clutch against the Steelers.
