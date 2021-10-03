Bears’ game-day roster for Week 4 vs. Lions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where both teams are looking for a win following brutal losses in Week 3. The good news is Chicago has fared well against Detroit in the Matt Nagy era, going 5-1. But this game is no cake walk.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and practice squad heading into their Week 4 game vs. Lions.
Quarterback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Justin Fields
Andy Dalton (Questionable vs. Lions)
Nick Foles
Running back
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
David Montgomery
Damien Williams
Khalil Herbert
Wide receiver
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Allen Robinson
Darnell Mooney (Questionable vs. Lions)
Marquise Goodwin
Damiere Byrd
Breshad Perriman
Nsimba Webster
Tight end
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Cole Kmet
Jimmy Graham
Jesse James
J.P. Holtz
Jesper Horsted
Offensive line
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Jason Peters
Cody Whitehair
Sam Mustipher
James Daniels
Germain Ifedi
Elijah Wilkinson
Alex Bars
Lachavious Simmons
Defensive line
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Akiem Hicks
Eddie Goldman
Bilal Nichols
Mario Edwards Jr.
Angelo Blackson
Khyiris Tonga
Outside linebacker
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Khalil Mack
Robert Quinn
Jeremiah Attaochu
Trevis Gipson
Inside linebacker
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Roquan Smith
Danny Trevathan
Alec Ogletree
Christian Jones
Joel Iyiegbuniwe (OUT vs. Lions)
Caleb Johnson
Cornerback
USA Today Sports
Jaylon Johnson
Kindle Vildor
Artie Burns
Duke Shelley
Xavier Crawford (Questionable vs. Lions)
Safety
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Eddie Jackson
Tashaun Gipson (DOUBTFUL vs. Lions)
Deon Bush
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Marqui Christian
Special teams
AP Photo/Jim Mone
K Cairo Santos
P Pat O’Donnell
LS Patrick Scales
1
1