Bears’ game-day roster for Week 4 vs. Lions

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where both teams are looking for a win following brutal losses in Week 3. The good news is Chicago has fared well against Detroit in the Matt Nagy era, going 5-1. But this game is no cake walk.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and practice squad heading into their Week 4 game vs. Lions.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Justin Fields

  • Andy Dalton (Questionable vs. Lions)

  • Nick Foles

Running back

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

  • David Montgomery

  • Damien Williams

  • Khalil Herbert

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

  • Allen Robinson

  • Darnell Mooney (Questionable vs. Lions)

  • Marquise Goodwin

  • Damiere Byrd

  • Breshad Perriman

  • Nsimba Webster

Tight end

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Cole Kmet

  • Jimmy Graham

  • Jesse James

  • J.P. Holtz

  • Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

  • Jason Peters

  • Cody Whitehair

  • Sam Mustipher

  • James Daniels

  • Germain Ifedi

  • Elijah Wilkinson

  • Alex Bars

  • Lachavious Simmons

Defensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Akiem Hicks

  • Eddie Goldman

  • Bilal Nichols

  • Mario Edwards Jr.

  • Angelo Blackson

  • Khyiris Tonga

Outside linebacker

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

  • Khalil Mack

  • Robert Quinn

  • Jeremiah Attaochu

  • Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • Roquan Smith

  • Danny Trevathan

  • Alec Ogletree

  • Christian Jones

  • Joel Iyiegbuniwe (OUT vs. Lions)

  • Caleb Johnson

Cornerback

USA Today Sports

  • Jaylon Johnson

  • Kindle Vildor

  • Artie Burns

  • Duke Shelley

  • Xavier Crawford (Questionable vs. Lions)

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • Eddie Jackson

  • Tashaun Gipson (DOUBTFUL vs. Lions)

  • Deon Bush

  • DeAndre Houston-Carson

  • Marqui Christian

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

  • K Cairo Santos

  • P Pat O’Donnell

  • LS Patrick Scales

