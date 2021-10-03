Bears’ game-day roster for Week 4 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where both teams are looking for a win following brutal losses in Week 3. The good news is Chicago has fared well against Detroit in the Matt Nagy era, going 5-1. But this game is no cake walk.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ game-day roster and practice squad heading into their Week 4 game vs. Lions.

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields

Andy Dalton (Questionable vs. Lions)

Nick Foles

Running back

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Damien Williams

Khalil Herbert

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Allen Robinson

Darnell Mooney (Questionable vs. Lions)

Marquise Goodwin

Damiere Byrd

Breshad Perriman

Nsimba Webster

Tight end

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cole Kmet

Jimmy Graham

Jesse James

J.P. Holtz

Jesper Horsted

Offensive line

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Jason Peters

Cody Whitehair

Sam Mustipher

James Daniels

Germain Ifedi

Elijah Wilkinson

Alex Bars

Lachavious Simmons

Defensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman

Bilal Nichols

Mario Edwards Jr.

Angelo Blackson

Khyiris Tonga

Outside linebacker

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack

Robert Quinn

Jeremiah Attaochu

Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roquan Smith

Danny Trevathan

Alec Ogletree

Christian Jones

Joel Iyiegbuniwe (OUT vs. Lions)

Caleb Johnson

Cornerback

USA Today Sports

Jaylon Johnson

Kindle Vildor

Artie Burns

Duke Shelley

Xavier Crawford (Questionable vs. Lions)

Safety

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson

Tashaun Gipson (DOUBTFUL vs. Lions)

Deon Bush

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Marqui Christian

Special teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone

K Cairo Santos

P Pat O’Donnell

LS Patrick Scales

1

1