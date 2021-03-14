Bears gain $23 million in cap space with reworked deals for Khalil Mack, others

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bears are whittling away as they seek to get underneath the salary cap and accommodate the $18 million franchise tag for receiver Allen Robinson.

The NFLPA lists the Bears as $22.4 million over the 2021 salary cap. That doesn’t include the expected release of right tackle Bobby Massie.

It also doesn’t include the $23 million the Bears gained with reworked deals for linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Bears plan to convert base salary into signing bonus money for the players.

Mack, who previously had his contract restructured in 2019, was scheduled to have a team-high salary cap hit of $26.646 million.

The restructure will create ridiculous cap hits for Mack in 2022 and 2023. He already was scheduled to count $27.15 million and $25.5 million against the cap in those two years.

His contract is scheduled to expire after the 2024 season.

The restructure likely takes Mack out of any potential trade scenarios.

This marks the first restructure of Jackson’s five-year, $58.4 million deal and the first of Whitehair’s five-year, $51.3 million contract. Jackson was scheduled to count $11.45 million against the cap in 2021 and Whitehair $9.6 million.

Bears gain $23 million in cap space with reworked deals for Khalil Mack, others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jets re-sign WR Vyncint Smith to one-year deal

    The Jets announced on Saturday that they have re-signed WR Vyncint Smith to a one-year deal.

  • What you need to know about NFL free agency and the reduced salary cap

    With the COVID-19 pandemic cutting into NFL revenue, the salary cap took a big hit this year. Here's how it will affect NFL free agency this week.

  • 4 players the Bears could lose to free agency

    With free agency on the horizon, here are four Bears players that will likely sign elsewhere when the new league year begins.

  • Biden played 'sheriff' on '09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

    In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden was "Sheriff Joe,” the enforcer making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and quickly. This time, President Biden’s role is different: He's lead salesman for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package, eager to score political points as Americans begin to reap benefits from the massive government relief effort. Biden signed the bill into law Thursday and then extolled it in a prime-time address to the nation that night.

  • NFL rumors: Dolphins have interest in several Patriots free agents

    The New England Patriots will have a bunch of good players hit NFL free agency when the market opens Wednesday, and one of their AFC East rivals is expected to make a run at signing some of them.

  • Chargers cut Casey Hayward making third free-agent CB to start last season under DC Gus Bradley

    Gus Bradley is the new defensive coordinator for the Raiders. He takes the job after holding the same position with the Chargers the past four seasons. The first hire he made was that of his defensive backs coach, Ron Milus. And if the two of them ...

  • Here is what it will cost the Seahawks to keep Poona Ford with RFA tender amounts being set

    The Seahawks have three restricted free agents this offseason

  • 4 former Saints to watch out for in free agency

    Former New Orleans Saints players like Dan Arnold, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Willie Snead, and Alex Okafor will test free agency in 2021.

  • Chargers part ways with Casey Hayward to open up $9.75 million in cap space

    With free agency looming, the Chargers decided to release cornerback Casey Hayward in a move that will save them $9.75 million against the salary cap.

  • Giants, Nate Solder agree to rework tackle's contract, though deal not done yet

    It sounds as if Nate Solder is very close to returning to the Giants’ offensive line in 2021.

  • Matt Patricia signs Cam Newton’s contract for the Patriots

    Patricia's official role with the Patriots has not yet been defined

  • This Bears 2021 mock draft sends help to offense with first four picks

    The Bears get a big boost on offense in this new 2021 NFL mock draft.

  • Bubble watch: Georgetown, Oregon State could shrink the bubble

    Conference tournament wins from the Hoyas and Beavers could be bad news for some unlucky team on the NCAA tournament bubble.

  • Etherum is rising faster than Bitcoin – is it a good investment?

    Ethereum is well known in the cryptocurrency world but lacks the star status of Bitcoin among mainstream investors. It is second to Bitcoin in terms of market value, at £145bn compared with Bitcoin’s £750bn, but its price has risen even more quickly this year, up 145pc versus 97pc for Bitcoin. One Ethereum token now costs $1,770 (£1,270) not far off its all-time high of $2,000. But what exactly is it, will its price keep rising, and should investors buy some? What is it? Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, which runs on its own "blockchain", an online ledger which tracks the transfer of information. It was created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013, a developer who was just 19 at the time. His vision was for a decentralised payment network, with its own cryptographic currency, that allows anonymous payments to be sent across the internet without the need for a bank or other third party. As the second-biggest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum has inevitably drawn comparisons to it. Its rapid rise has also led to claims of a bubble. But advocates say Ethereum has several advantages over Bitcoin that make it more useful. The first is that Ethereum allows for "blocks", the records of cryptocurrency transactions, that can be created much more quickly than Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has been more widely adopted by online retailers and even some physical stores, Ethereum's fans believe its efficiency makes it better for transactions, rather than storing value. But the major advantage of Ethereum is that the technology allows for third party applications, not just the currency, to run on the network. Bitcoin's appeal lies in money that is not controlled by any one party and does not have to run through a central server, but Ethereum allows not just money, but all sorts of other things to run on the network. Storing files on a cloud storage service like Dropbox means the user is trusting Dropbox to take care of it, but on a decentralised storage network, they are placing their faith in fellow users who have an interest in maintaining it. A number of apps are being built on Ethereum, and the network is also being used by start-ups to raise money with initial coin offerings, which exchange Ethereum or other currencies for special "tokens" that grant access to a service.

  • Chicago Bears are prepared to make an offer for Russell Wilson that Seattle ‘can’t say no’

    Chicago Bear fans are hoping a trade for Russell Wilson actually goes down...

  • Rams' salary-cap challenges could have big effect on free agency plans

    Rams general manager Les Snead plans to alleviate the team's salary-cap woes by restructuring contracts, but they could lose some veteran players.

  • REPORT: Bears attempting to make offer for Wilson Seahawks can’t refuse

    Per a report, the Chicago Bears are swinging for the fences in regards to a potential offer for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

  • A Russell Wilson restructuring would slam the door on 2021 trade talk

    Russell Wilson‘s long-term status with the Seahawks has gotten extremely shaky. His short-term status has thus become murky. There’s one thing that can happen that would slam the door on talk of a Wilson trade in 2021. As noted by Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks have the contractual right to restructure [more]

  • Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy spent 2020 NFL season in hotel to keep high-risk son safe from COVID-19

    Eric Bieniemy only went home one night a week, and still stayed distanced from his family.

  • Islam Makhachev wants to help Tony Ferguson retire

    After Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance that ended in a third-round submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 via arm-triangle choke, the Dagestani lightweight pondered what could be next. Makhachev is the training partner and protege of UFC lightweight champion and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a perfect world, Makhachev would like to face an elusive rival of his close friend. “My dream fight is Tony [Ferguson] because we have some deal with him, like a couple years now,” he said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. Makhachev’s reference to his camp’s dealings with “El Cucuy” point to the five previously scheduled bouts between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, which all fell apart in extremely unfortunate fashion. “I don’t understand this guy, but I want to just help him retire,” Makhachev said. “He is old. His mind is a little bit crazy. That’s why I just want to help him.” Aside from the comedic jabs, Makhachev also takes issue with those who claimed the fantasy match-up between Ferguson and Khabib would be a tough fight for the latter. With an opportunity to fight Ferguson, Makhachev believes he can quiet those who believed he had a legitimate chance at defeating Nurmagomedov. “I just want to show people how Khabib would take him down, make him tired, make him tap,” Makhachev said. “Everybody talks like Tony is a hard fight for Khabib, but I never think like that because Khabib’s wrestling and grappling is a different level.” TRENDING > ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee Islam Makhachev doesn't discount Tony Ferguson's skills Despite Makhachev’s belief that Khabib would handily defeat Ferguson, he gave credit where it is due. “Tony is a very good fighter because he finished a lot of guys,” Makhachev said. “That’s why I just want to check my skills, and I know I can finish him.” Quite frankly, Makhachev is well-deserving of a fight with a high-ranking lightweight contender. The fact that Ferguson is ranked No. 5 in the division along with the history between Ferguson and Makhachev’s camp provides the potential lightweight clash with an enticing storyline for a fight that already makes a lot of sense. “Honestly, I just want to fight with somebody from the top-five, but I know all the guys are busy,” Makhachev said. “Some guys have fights like this, but I know Tony is now free. That’s why I asked him. Let’s make this happen.” UFC 256 recap: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)