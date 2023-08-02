Bears G Teven Jenkins leaves Wednesday’s practice with possible injury

The Chicago Bears were unable to escape Wednesday’s training camp practice unscathed. A little over halfway through practice, offensive guard Teven Jenkins was seen leaving the field to go to the locker room with head trainer Andre Tucker. Alex Leatherwood took his spot on the starting offensive line.

Teven Jenkins walking to the locker room with Bears trainer Andre Tucker. Alex Leatherwood taking his spot at left guard. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 2, 2023

Not much is known yet about any potential injury but the good news is Jenkins was able to walk off the field. The Bears are already missing right guard Nate Davis for the second practice in a row and now could be without their left guard in Jenkins.

The third-year offensive lineman has dealt with a variety of ailments since he was picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins missed much of his rookie year with a back injury and last year, battled a number of issues while missing a handful of games.

Hopefully whatever he’s dealing with now doesn’t linger and he can return to the field sooner rather than later. Other players who did not practice include defensive end DeMarcus Walker, defensive tackle Justin Jones, tight end Chase Allen, and linebacker Jack Sanborn. Running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Dante Pettis were present, but did not participate.

Bears Wire will provide more information as it becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire