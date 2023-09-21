Bears G.M. Ryan Poles: We have adversity, no one is panicking

General Managers don't often speak to the media in the middle of the week during the regular season, but it hasn't been a typical week in Chicago so Bears G.M. Ryan Poles held a press conference on Thursday morning.

Poles met with the media a day after the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams and a furor about quarterback Justin Fields' comments about the team’s coaching having something to do with his feeling that he's been "robotic" on the field this season. Poles opened his press conference by acknowledging that the 0-2 team is facing "adversity" right now but that there is no panic in response to the rough start to the year.

"No one in our building is panicking," Poles said, via ESPN Chicago. "Nobody is flinching at any situations. Not our owner. Not our president. Not our head coach. Not myself. None of our players. Everybody is focusing on solving the issues we have so we can become a better football team."

One of the best ways to become a better football team is for the offense to take flight. Poles said that no one in the organization views Fields as a "finger pointer" in response to Wednesday's comments and that he believes the quarterback takes "ownership of everything" around the organization. He said that Fields and the coaching staff are working together to find solutions.

Poles, who did not offer any more details about Williams' departure, said he has faith head coach Matt Eberflus' ability to steer the team toward better ground and the sooner that can happen the better for a Bears team that appears to be headed down the wrong path a couple of weeks into the season.