Bears’ front office make statements about being on Hard Knocks

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears were announced as the team that will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks. A couple of other teams will be featured in other variations of the show but the series that takes place during training camp and preseason is the big one. This is an exciting time for Chicago Bears fans.

Although fans may like it, there is usually some negativity surrounding it from players, coaches, and executives. It could add an element of distraction and the Bears have a rookie quarterback coming in who will try to turn this franchise into a winner with his play. They would like to make sure that his first NFL training camp goes well.

After learning of the news, we heard from team president and CEO Kevin Warren, GM Ryan Poles, and head coach Matt Eberflus via the Chicago Bears website. They all made positive comments about the series and the team being featured. Poles and Warren specifically, commented on the excitement about the experience with Hard Knocks, while Eberflus went right into how excited the team is to get going with this very important season.

Warren:

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise.”

Poles:

“The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey.”

Eberflus:

“Our players, coaches, and staff are excited to continue the process of building for the 2024 season.”

Noticeably absent from the statements was chairman George McCaskey, who has been against having the series for a long time. He and the Bears couldn’t escape it this year, though. Of the eligible teams who could be forced to do the program this year, which consisted of the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, the Bears were the most compelling by far. McCaskey probably knows that but doesn’t like it.

The NFL is an entertainment business and the Bears will provide plenty of it. With many new players coming in, including two first-round talents, the team has a lot of intrigue. It is nice to hear a couple of Bears executives speak highly of it as they are confident that it will be a good thing for the franchise and the fans. 2024 is a big year for the Bears.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire