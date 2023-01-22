Bears free agent targets playing in NFL Playoffs games on Sunday

Free agents to watch in Sunday's playoff games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not sure if you’ve heard, but the Bears are projected to have over $115 million in cap space this offseason. That’s enough purchasing power for Ryan Poles to continue his overhaul of the Bears roster in earnest. Considering the team finished the season on a 10-game losing streak to land on a 3-14 record, they’ll need it. Practically every position on the depth chart will need to be addressed too, so if you’re playing Fantasy GM at home, feel free to dream up marquee signings anywhere on the field. If you’re looking to scout any of the potential signees, here’s a watch guide for Sunday.

TONY POLLARD - RUNNING BACK

David Montgomery is a free agent this year, and both Montgomery and the Bears have made it clear they’d like to come together for another deal. But if they can find common ground, Pollard could be a replacement. He outshined Ezekiel Elliott in the Cowboys backfield this year and looks like he would be a good fit in Luke Getsy’s zone scheme.

DALTON SCHULTZ - TIGHT END

Even with Cole Kmet’s continued growth in 2022, the Bears offense could stand to gain with the addition of a pass catching tight end. Schultz fits the bill and finished second on the Cowboys this year in both catches, receiving yards and touchdowns, with 57, 577 and five apiece.

DANTE FOWLER - DEFENSIVE END

The Bears need lots of help on the defensive line, and Fowler would be an immediate upgrade coming off the edge. Fowler didn’t start for the Cowboys this year, since he was playing behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, but he still managed six sacks, seven TFLs and two forced fumbles.

JOHNATHAN HANKINS - DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Another rotational defensive line player for the Cowboys. Hankins contributed against the run on limited snaps this season, and notched his first sack of the year against the Bucs in the Wild Card round.

MIKE MCGLINCHEY - RIGHT TACKLE

McGlinchey has been a reliable right tackle for the Niners since he took over the position in 2019. He played 94% of the team’s snaps in 2022 and only gave up 27 pressures in 562 passing opportunities according to PFF.

SAMSON EBUKAM - DEFENSIVE END

Ebukam is not a flashy defensive end like Nick Bosa, but he’s been a steady contributor for the 49ers. Over his two seasons with the team, he has 9.5 sacks, 74 tackles and 12 TFLs. He also has at least one forced fumble in every year of his career dating back to 2017.

TREMAINE EDMUNDS - LINEBACKER

Edmunds hasn’t made the big splash plays that Bills fans expected when the team drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick in 2018, but he’s been a steady force in the middle of their defense. The Bears will need to beef up their linebacking corps, and Edmunds has recorded over 100 tackles in every season of his career and has made the Pro Bowl twice. He’s missing the forced fumbles that Matt Eberflus covets, however.

SHAQ LAWSON -DEFENSIVE END

Lawson is another player who could be considered for a rotational role on the Bears defensive line. He’s not a major impact player, but has 25 career sacks, 40 TFLs and seven forced fumbles dating back to 2016.

JESSIE BATES - SAFETY

This signing may depend on Eddie Jackson’s health moving forward. Jackson had a resurgent season in 2022, but suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 12. If he’s good to go moving forward, expect him to play beside Jaquan Brisker again. If not, Bates could replace Jackson’s ballhawking ability. Bates had four interceptions in 2022, and has 14 picks dating back to 2018. Further, he does well as the last line of defense and has had three 100-tackle seasons.

ELI APPLE - CORNERBACK

Apple has bounced around the league ever since the Giants traded him away in 2018. He’s come under scrutiny ever since former Giants teammates said he was a clubhouse cancer, but Apple enjoyed a renaissance of sorts with the Bengals. He surrendered just a 57% completion rate when targeted this season.

