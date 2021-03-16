Bears free agent quarterback options shrink as Winston, Fitzpatrick sign

Bears free agent QB options shrink as Winston, Fitzpatrick sign originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not even 12 hours into free agency, and the Bears’ options at quarterback are starting to dwindle. First came the news of Jameis Winston’s extension in New Orleans.

Jameis Winston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Saints, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

This move was largely expected, so while it did cross a name off of Ryan Pace’s list, it wasn’t a huge blow. But some surprise news came Monday night when we got word that Ryan Fitzpatrick reached an agreement with the Washington Football Team.

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

He may not have been a sexy pick, but Fitzpatrick would’ve given the Bears a reliable option at a relatively affordable price.

Now, if the Bears swing and miss on trades for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, they’ll be left to either make a move in the draft to select a rookie quarterback, trade for a lesser-tier QB like Marcus Mariota, or go bargain bin shopping on the free agent market.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday night, the bigger name free agents still available are: Andy Dalton, Alex Smith, Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor and Joe Flacco. Oh yeah, Mitchell Trubisky is out there too.

I don’t know if you’ve heard this before, but everything’s on the table for the Bears at quarterback this offseason. However, if QBs keep coming off the market at this pace, that table might be cleared quickly.

