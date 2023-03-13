Bears free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

NFL’s free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT, but the Chicago Bears have already been making plenty of moves in terms of cuts and trades ahead of the start of the new league year.

The negotiating period is officially underway, which is when we should start to hear about potential signings.

The Bears are slated to have roughly $75 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of room to work with in building his roster.

We’re monitoring all of the cuts, re-signings, trades, restructures and new signings from early March through free agency, which officially kicks off Wednesday.

Bears Wire is your source to track the comings and goings between now and throughout free agency. Be sure to check back for updates!

Bears release DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Bears released defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad after a disappointing 2022 season, and he became the first cap casualty of Chicago’s offseason. His release freed up $3.96 million in salary cap space. With Muhammad gone, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson are the only viable options off the edge.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188053]

Bears tender exclusive rights free agents

USA Today Sports

The Bears tendered three exclusive rights free agents in cornerback Josh Blackwell, offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen and defensive lineman Andrew Brown to one-year deals.

Bears re-signing FB Khari Blasingame

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Bears are re-signing fullback Khari Blasingame to a two-year deal, according to his agency Team IFA. Blasingame served as the lead blocker for the NFL’s top run game from last season, and it’s a solid signing for Chicago to keep an important part of their offense in place.

Bears re-signing LS Patrick Scales

© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are bringing back long snapper Patrick Scales for another year, and he remains the team’s longest-tenured player. Scales is coming off another solid year with the Bears, where he was the lone Chicago player to receive a single All-Pro vote for 2022. Now, the core special teams group remains in tact heading into 2023.

Story continues

Bears trade No. 1 pick, acquire WR DJ Moore

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Bears made a blockbuster trade with the Panthers, sending the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for two first-rounders (including No. 9 in 2023), two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore. GM Ryan Poles managed to get it done ahead of free agency, which allows him to focus on other needs.

Bears interested in re-signing David Montgomery

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

David Montgomery is the team’s biggest free agent, and back in January, GM Ryan Poles made it known that Chicago would like to bring him back. That still remains the case, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. But it sounds like Montgomery will still test the free agent market.

C Ethan Pocic expected to re-sign with Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Pocic is expected to be a top interior offensive lineman in free agency. But according to Mary Kay Cabot, Pocic is expected to re-sign with the Browns soon.

Browns expected to show interest in Nicholas Morrow

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, Cleveland is expected to show interest in former Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who is one of Chicago’s top free agents to hit the open market.

Bears expected to show interest in DT Dre'Mont Jones

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are in need of a disruptive three-technique, and Dre’Mont Jones could be that guy. According to Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the Bears are among the teams expected to be interested in Jones.

Live updates

Keep checking back as rumors surface and moves are made.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire