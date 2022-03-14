Bears free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

NFL’s free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16 at 3 p.m. CT, but the Chicago Bears have already been making plenty of moves in terms of cuts and trades ahead of the start of the new league year.

The legal tampering period kicks off at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, which is when we should start to hear about potential signings.

The Bears are slated to have roughly $36.9 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac, which gives general manager Ryan Poles some room to work with in building his roster.

We’re monitoring all of the cuts, re-signings, trades, restructures and new signings from early March through free agency, which officially kicks off Wednesday. Bears Wire is your source to track the comings and goings between now and throughout free agency. Be sure to check back for updates!

Bears re-sign ERFAs Jesper Horsted, Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons (March 9)

Ahead of free agency, the Bears tendered all three of their exclusive rights free agents — tight end Jesper Horsted, center Sam Mustipher and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons — to one-year deals.

Bears trade EDGE Khalil Mack (March 10)

Poles’ first big move as Bears GM was trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round selection and some salary cap savings in 2022 and beyond. The Chargers agreed to take on the remainder of Mack’s contract worth north of $60 million, which will lead to $28.5 million in cap savings for 2023. Chicago’s starting edge rushers now consist of Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson.

Bears to release RB Tarik Cohen (March 11)

The Bears are releasing running back Tarik CohenBears are releasing Tarik Cohen with injury designation with an injury designation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Cohen has been unable to pass a physical since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Releasing Cohen frees up $2.25 million in cap savings and will cost $3.5 million in dead money. If it is a post-June 1 cut, it would only cost Chicago $1.75 million in dead money and free up $4 million in cap space.

Bears to release DT Eddie Goldman (March 11)

The Bears are also set to release defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, which isn’t a surprise given he was set to have a $11.8 million salary cap hit in 2022. Cutting Goldman frees up $6.7 million in cap savings and cost $5.2 million in dead money, if not a post-June 1 cut. If it is a post-June 1 cut, it would only cost Chicago around $3 million in dead money and free up $8.9 million in cap space. The Bears now have a need at both the one-technique and three-technique roles on the defensive line.

Bears showing interest in WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (March 13)

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chicago is showing interest in free-agent-to-be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is just 25 years old and coming off a disappointing season with the Steelers after battling a shoulder injury. The good news is that could bring his market value down, where a team like the Bears could step in and pair him with quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears have shown interest in WR Christian Kirk "for weeks" (March 13)

According to Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable, the Bears have been showing interest in wide receiver Christian Kirk “for weeks now.” Kirk, 25, has emerged as one of the more intriguing wide receivers set to hit the free agent market this week. Kirk, a former second-round pick in 2018, is coming off a career year with Arizona where he had 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He’s the kind of playmaking receiver the Bears want to surround Fields with.

