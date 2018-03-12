Bears free agency rumor tracker: Monday

As of 11 a.m. CT on Monday, NFL teams are permitted to enter contract negotiations with representation of free agents. While no contracts can be finalized until 3 p.m. CT Wednesday, the next 48 hours are when plenty of big-time deals will be hammered out, so stick with us here on NBC Sports Chicago for a running tracker of updates on players the Bears are meeting with, or players the Bears could target who are meeting with other teams.

2:05 p.m. update:

TE Trey Burton

The report: He's drawing plenty of interest

I expected there to be a robust market for Eagles TE Trey Burton and it sounds like there is. About a half dozen serious suitors, sources say. One I've heard consistently for over a week now: Detroit Lions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2018

With the Bears reportedly interested in Jimmy Graham and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (see previous updates below), it'd make sense they'd also be in on Burton, who caught five touchdowns for the Eagles last year and famously threw that "Philly Special" touchdown to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII. Burton is 26 and is thought of as an ascending player, though he only was targed 31 times last year, catching 23 of those for 248 yards.

1:50 p.m. update:

WR Allen Robinson

The report: The 49ers may not be in on him

Taking a look at #49ers situation, I don't believe they will be big players for WR Allen Robinson or any big-priced WR on the free-agent market. With Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin already making good money, best option probably is to look to the draft and develop someone. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 12, 2018

Story Continues

The key word #49ers GM John Lynch used to tamp down expectations is "prudent." They just extended Goodwin, who, like Garcon, is signed through 2021. I don't see them signing anyone else for even more money. Club also has high hopes for talented youngster Kendrick Bourne. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 12, 2018

This would bode well for the Bears if the cap-rich 49ers aren't part of Robinson's market. Not only do they have the cash to make a competitive offer, but they have their own franchise quarterback and young, offensive-minded coach to pitch to players. This doesn't mean the Bears' chances to land Robinson are significantly better, but potentially not having to compete with the 49ers for him wouldn't hurt, either.

WR Sammy Watkins

The report: The Bears, Packers and Chiefs are among the teams interested in him

Packers aren't standing pat at WR. Per @RapSheet, they are also interested in Sammy Watkins https://t.co/otF3GeLBRO — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) March 12, 2018

Watkins and the Rams didn't agree to a deal before he was opened up to negotiations with other teams this morning, and while he still could return to Los Angeles, there will be a strong market for his services. The Bears, naturally, are one of the reported teams in on the 24-year-old who caught 39 passes for 593 yards with eight touchdowns in 2017. There was a previous rumbling (see below) that the Packers could be in the market for Robinson, but that may not be the only top-tier wideout that's drawing the interest of first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst. If these wind up playing out, maybe we'll see a fascinating arms race between the Bears and Packers to land weapons for their respective quarterbacks.

12:50 p.m. update:

TE Jimmy Graham

The report: The Bears could have interest

.@RapSheet just said the Bears are a potential destination for Jimmy Graham. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 12, 2018

Ian Rapoport mentioned this possibility on NFL Network Monday afternoon. Ryan Pace was in New Orleans when the Saints picked Graham in the third round of the 2010 draft. While the 31-year-old's best years appear to be behind him, he remained an excellent red zone weapon for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 with 10 touchdowns. If the Bears sign him -- or another receiving-first tight end -- expect Dion Sims to be released and Adam Shaheen to take over his role full-time in 2018.

The Bears aren't the only team rumored to be interested in Graham, though:

It's a new day in Lambeau. The Packers are among the teams that have reached out to TE Jimmy Graham's reps, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Hey now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2018

The #Saints have strong interest in a reunion with TE Jimmy Graham. The feeling is mutual. @MikeGarafolo mentioned this weeks ago, and there is a lot of momentum toward this. A good reason to never burn bridges… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

WR Allen Robinson

The report: The Green Bay Packers could be among the teams interested in him

"I wouldn't be surprised if the Green Bay Packers dip their toe into these waters as well" - @RapSheet on Allen Robinson's market, via @nflnetwork's #freeagentfrenzy — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) March 12, 2018

This would come as quite a surprise given the Packers locked up Davante Adams last fall and still have Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb on their books. But first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst could be in a decent position to make a high-risk, high-reward play for Robinson -- which would only add to a competitive market in which the Bears are expected to be for the Jacksonville Jaguars wideout.

CB Bryce Callahan

The report: He'll receive an original-round tender

Bears are expected to protect their rights to RFA slot CB Bryce Callahan by tendering him at the right of first refusal only. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) March 12, 2018

Like Cameron Meredith and Josh Bellamy, the Bears will have the right to match any offer sheet given to Callahan but would not receive a draft pick if they decline to match. Callahan picked off two passes, forced a fumble and scored a punt return touchdown in 2017 but missed four games. Retaining him would likely take the Bears out of any market that develops for Jaguars nickel corner Aaron Colvin, if they were going to be in it in the first place.

11:50 a.m. update:

OL Zach Fulton

The report: The Houston Texans are the front-runners to sign him

The #Texans are the favorites to sign former #Chiefs OL Zach Fulton to a multi-year deal worth more than $7M per year, source said. He should play center for them. Other teams are in the mix, but Houston is the likely landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

Fulton could make sense for the Bears, as the Homewood-Flossmoor alum played for Harry Hiestand in college and was a versatile piece of Matt Nagy's offensive lines in Kansas City. He's able to play either center or guard and played in 63 of 64 games since being picked by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. If Fulton indeed winds up with the Texans, the Bears will have to look elsewhere -- if they weren't already -- to replace Josh Sitton.

WR Cameron Meredith

The report: He'll receive an original-round tender

#Bears will tender WR Cameron Meredith at the original round level of $1.907 million. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 12, 2018

By placing the original round tender on Meredith, a restricted free agent, the Bears could match any offer a team makes to him, but would not receive compensation if they decline to match it because he was not drafted. Expect Meredith to be back with the Bears as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered last August.

"With Cam, it's just closely evaluating where he's at, listening to our doctors and trainers and just following his progress and where he's going to be," general manager Ryan Pace said at the NFL Combine last month. "The receivers position, as we've talked about a lot today, is a need position for us. Unfortunately, we have a lot of injuries there, so we're kind of assessing where each one of those guys are in their rehab and then also looking to see what our options are as we go into the draft and free agency."

WR Josh Bellamy

The report: He'll receive an original-round tender

#Bears are expected to give original round tender ($1.907 million) to restricted free agent WR Josh Bellamy. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 12, 2018

Bellamy has put in plenty of work on special teams since joining the Bears in 2014 while catching a little over 50 percent of his targets as part of the offense. The 28-year-old turned in the most productive season of his career in 2017, catching 24 of 46 targets for 376 yards with one touchdown (a deep ball score against the Green Bay Packers).

11 a.m. update:

OL Bradley Sowell

The news: Signed a two-year deal with the Bears

The 28-year-old Sowell will stick around as a reserve offensive lineman with the ability to play both guard and tackle. Most importantly, Sowell was healthy in 2017, playing in all 16 games.

CB Patrick Robinson

The report: He may re-sign with the Philadelphia Eagles

The #Eagles are working to retain CB Patrick Robinson, sources say, and the expectation is they do it before the tampering window starts. After signing a 1-year deal in 2017, Robinson emerged as one of Philly's stars. Now he should be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

Robinson is coming off a career year for the Super Bowl champion Eagles and could've been someone the Bears would look at as a slot corner, if they were to move on from restricted free agent Bryce Callahan. It doesn't appear they'll get that opportunity.