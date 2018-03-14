Bears free agency rumor tracker: Wednesday

Teams can finalize contracts with free agents at 3 p.m. today, but the Bears have almost all their shopping done already. On Tuesday, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, tight end Trey Burton, linebacker Sam Acho, cornerback Prince Amukamara and kicker Cody Parkey reportedly agreed to sign with the Bears, but there still are some open spots on the roster for Ryan Pace to fill...

7:25 a.m. update

QB Chase Daniel

The news: Will sign with the Bears

The #Bears are expected to sign QB Chase Daniel to a 2-year deal worth $10 million, source said. He gets $7 million guaranteed and... it's voidable after 1 year. That's huge, in case something happens and he becomes this year's Nick Foles. He'd be a free agent in 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Daniel has connections to Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, having spent 2010-2012 with the New Orleans Saints and 2013-2015 with the Kansas City Chiefs, so the Bears' interest in him makes a lot of sense. While Daniel has only thrown three passes since the end of the 2014 season, he's highly regarded for his football intelligence and fits as a mentor of sorts for Mitch Trubisky.

LB Sam Acho

The news: Will sign a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bears

Sam Acho's new deal with the Chicago Bears is 2 years up to 7.5 million with 3 million guaranteed. *150K due to little brother upon signing* (i hope).



Checkmate @AdamSchefter lol



— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 14, 2018

Acho's older brother scooped all the big names on this one. Bringing back Acho retains another steady piece of Vic Fangio's defense, and rewards a guy who appeared in all 16 games and played 60.4 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps. Acho notched three sacks and forced a fumble in 2017.