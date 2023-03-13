Bears free agency preview: Breaking down salary cap, free agents, team needs
Free agency is about to get underway with the start of the legal tampering period, which kicks off Monday at 11 a.m. CT. The Chicago Bears are expected to have a busy free agency, which includes this current wave and the second and third waves.
The Bears have a number of pressing needs to address, including defensive line, offensive line and linebacker, which means general manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do with the roster.
Here’s everything you need to know about where the Bears stand ahead the start of free agency and the legal tampering period:
Important dates
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Monday, March 13: Marks the beginning of the legal tampering window at 11 a.m. CT, which runs through Wednesday at 2:59 p.m. CT.
Wednesday, March 15: Marks the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. CT, where deals and trades become official. Teams also must be under the salary cap.
Unrestricted free agents
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
RB David Montgomery
LB Nicholas Morrow
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
WR Byron Pringle
OL Riley Reiff
DT Angelo Blackson
WR N’Keal Harry
TE Ryan Griffin
LB Matt Adams
S Dane Cruikshank
OL Michael Schofield
LB Joe Thomas
DT Armon Watts
DT Mike Pennel
WR Dante Pettis
TE Trevon Wesco
OL Dakota Dozier
QB Nathan Peterman
QB Tim Boyle
LB Elijah Lee
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad*
DE Andre Anthony*
*contract terminated by Chicago
Restricted free agents
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
OL Sam Mustipher
RB Darrynton Evans
CB Breon Borders
LB Javin White
Salary cap space: $75 million
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Bears are expected to have $75 million in salary cap space heading into free agency, per Spotrac. Even after acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade with the Panthers, Chicago has the most cap space in the NFL.
Team needs
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Defensive line: The Bears have needs across the defensive line, both off the edge and along the interior. They need two new starters at defensive end, as well as a disruptive three-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense.
Offensive line: No starting jobs are guaranteed on the offensive line heading into 2023, where there are concerns across the board. Tackle is the biggest concern, where there’s a glaring hole on the right side. There are questions at center and guard, as well.
Linebacker: Jack Sanborn is the only starter on the roster, which makes linebacker a priority. Sanborn is the favorite to start at MIKE linebacker while there’s a glaring hole at WILL linebacker. Luckily, there are no shortage of options in free agency.
Cornerback: While there are bigger needs on defense, cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade The Bears need a solid third cornerback to add to the secondary alongside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.
Recent moves
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Bears traded No. 1 pick to Panthers, acquired WR DJ Moore: Poles managed to move the top pick ahead of free agency, where Chicago got two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a No. 1 receiver in Moore.
Chicago re-signing Khari Blasingame: The Bears are bringing back their lead blocker for the NFL’s top rushing attack. Per Blasingame’s agency, it’s a two-year extension.
Bears re-signing Patrick Scales: Scales remains the longest-tenured Bear, as he’s expected to re-sign with the team, per Kevin Fishbain. That keeps the special teams trio in tact heading into 2023.
Chicago released Al-Quadin Muhammad: Muhammad became the Bears’ first salary cap casualty after a disappointing season. His release freed up $3.96 million in cap space.
Bears tendered ERFAs Josh Blackwell, Dieter Eiselen, Andrew Brown: Ahead of free agency, Chicago tendered three exclusive rights free agents in Blackwell, Eiselen and Brown to one-year deals.
Potential cap casualties
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
In addition to Muhammad being cut, there are some other players on the chopping block.
OL Cody Whitehair: Whitehair has the third-largest cap hit on the team at $14.1 million. Considering Whitehair is coming off another underwhelming season, you have to wonder if Poles decides to move on and bring in a more affordable upgrade at the left guard position.
OL Lucas Patrick: Patrick was brought in last offseason to fill the hole at center. Instead, injuries limited him to 10 snaps at the position. Does Poles choose to move on or give him a chance to compete for the starting job heading into 2023?
DT Justin Jones: The Bears could save $4.9 million in cap space if they cut Jones. But he’s one of the better free agents and has earned another year. While Chicago will look to find a star at three-technique, you have to figure Jones will still play a key role on next year’s defensive line.
Updated roster
Quarterback
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Running back
Khalil Herbert
Trestan Ebner
Khari Blasingame
Wide receiver
DJ Moore
Darnell Mooney
Chase Claypool
Velus Jones Jr.
Equanimeous St. Brown
Nsimba Webster
Daurice Fountain
Joe Reed
Tight end
Cole Kmet
Jake Tonges
Chase Allen
Offensive line
Cody Whitehair
Teven Jenkins
Braxton Jones
Lucas Patrick
Larry Borom
Alex Leatherwood
Ja’Tyre Carter
Doug Kramer
Dieter Eiselen
Kellen Diesch
Edge rusher
Trevis Gipson
Dominique Robinson
Jalyn Holmes
Gerri Green
Andrew Brown
Terrell Lewis
Defensive line
Justin Jones
Donovan Jeter
Linebacker
Jack Sanborn
Sterling Weatherford
DeMarquis Gates
Kuony Deng
Cornerback
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Kindle Vildor
Jaylon Jones
Josh Blackwell
Greg Stroman
Harrison Hand
Michael Ojemudia
Safety
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
A.J. Thomas
Adrian Colbert
Special teams
Cairo Santos
Trenton Gill
Patrick Scales
Free agent profiles
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Bears GM Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this offseason, including some in-house players set to hit free agency. Here’s a look at the free agents we profiled:
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188053]