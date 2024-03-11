Bears free agency: D'Andre Swift to Chicago on three-year deal, reports say originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL’s “legal tampering” window opened on Monday, and the Chicago Bears wasted no time in snatching up a free agent running back.

According to multiple reports, including from NBC Sports Chicago Insider Josh Schrock, former Philadelphia Eagles back D’Andre Swift is coming to Chicago on a three-year deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal will clock in at $24.5 million, with $15.3 million of the contract guaranteed.

Bears are giving D’Andre Swift a three-year, $24.5 million deal, including $15.3 million guaranteed, per his agent Trevon Smith at Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Swift spent the first three seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions before having a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He rushed for a career-high 1,049 yards, and also scored five touchdowns on the ground. He caught 39 passe for 214 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Swift has averaged 4.6 yards per carry in his NFL career, and will aim to bolster the Bears’ rushing attack in the 2024 season, complimenting Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in the backfield.

We will have plenty more analysis of this deal as the “legal tampering period” continues Monday.

