Bears franchise tag Jaylon Johnson

The Bears have taken an expected step to keep one of their key defensive players.

According to multiple reports, Chicago has placed the franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The Bears are expected to continue negotiating a long-term deal with Johnson through the mid-July deadline.

Johnson, 24, was a second-round pick in 2020. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 after registering 10 passes defensed, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

In all, Johnson has 41 passes defensed and five picks in 53 games.

Johnson is set to make $19.8 million in 2024 if he and the team do not strike a long-term contract.