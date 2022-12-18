Bears force Eagles into 3+ turnovers for second time this season

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Bears force Eagles 3 turnovers for second time in season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' defense forced the Eagles into three turnovers on Sunday, making it just the second time the Eagles have recorded three or more turnovers in a game this season, according to the FOX Sports broadcast.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The only other instance the Eagles gave up the ball 3+ times in a game was against the Washington Commanders during Week 10. The Eagles fumbled three times and Jalen Hurts threw one interception.

On Sunday, Hurts threw a rare two interception passes to rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and veteran Deandre Houston-Carson. Later in the game, Gordon recovered a fumble coughed up by running back Miles Sanders.

RELATED: Kyler Gordon records interception in first game back

The Bears capitalized on one of the turnovers, as Fields threw a touchdown to David Montgomery in the third quarter after the fumble recovery. The Bears shortened the lead after the touchdown, closing the gap to 17-13.

Matt Eberflus' defense has stepped up to keep the league's best offense from running away with the game. Last week, the Eagles went for 48 points against the New York Giants. Their offense is averaging 29.7 points per game this season, the best mark in the NFL.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!