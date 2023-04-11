Bears focus on the trenches in Mel Kiper’s new 2-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul, and they’re still in a prime position to land an impact player at ninth overall.

While there are a number of needs to address, the biggest no doubt along the defensive line — at tackle and edge rusher — as well as offensive line and cornerback.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper shared his latest two-round mock draft, where he has Chicago focusing their first selections on the trenches and addressing some big needs on the roster.

When all is said and done, the Bears make three picks in the first two rounds. Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears get their choice of offensive tackle, where Kiper has Chicago drafting Tennessee’s Darnell Wright at ninth overall.

Chicago dropped eight spots in Round 1 but picked up a massive haul in its trade with Carolina, allowing it to keep premium picks in this draft and add future capital as well. And if it wants to add an instant starter at No. 9, offensive tackle is the position to target. I like Wright’s opportunity with the Bears if we’re strictly looking at right tackles, since Braxton Jones held his own on the left side last season. Wright started 27 games at right tackle in college; his tape against Will Anderson Jr. and Alabama was phenomenal. He’s the best right tackle in this class. My pal Louis Riddick is a huge fan too. This is a selection to keep quarterback Justin Fields clean.

Wright feels like a reach at No. 9, and the move would make more sense in a trade-back scenario. But Kiper was quick to point out he was looking just at right tackles, considering Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle.

Wright started 27 games at right tackle in his college career, and Kiper believes he’s the best right tackle in this draft class.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kiper has the Bears using both second round picks on defensive linemen, starting with the addition of LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari with the 53rd overall pick.

When you watch Ojulari’s tape from 2021 and 2022, he often looks like a top-20 pick. Then there are some plays in which he gets blown off the ball and looks like a Day 3 selection. Can he put all of his talent together? He had 80 QB pressures over the past two seasons. The Bears badly need help getting after quarterbacks. If they don’t take an edge rusher at No. 9 overall, they have to add one here.

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, notching just 20 sacks in 17 games. While they’ve added some solid veteran rotational pieces in DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green, they’re still lacking a true star at the position.

The hope is Ojulari can develop into that player. In three seasons with LSU, he totaled 16.5 sacks. While Ojulari game needs some refining, he has one of the highest ceilings in this draft class.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR via SF): DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

After addressing the edge, Kiper has the Bears turning their focus to the defensive interior with the selection of LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy at 61st overall.

Roy is a 305-pound nose tackle prospect who is powerful against the run. He’s hard to block. In this scenario, he could battle to start with Andrew Billings, who was signed this offseason. Chicago has to keep building up the trenches; I’ve gone O-line or D-line with each of their top three picks.

Roy is projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, but Kiper has the Bears reaching for him late in the second round.

While Roy was a nose tackle in college, he projects as a 3-technique in Chicago’s defense. He’s a powerful run stopper, as evidenced by his 20.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. Roy also brings value as a pass rusher, where he’s totaled 12.5 sacks in his last two seasons.

