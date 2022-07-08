Bears say their focus is on a new stadium in the suburbs, not a roof on Soldier Field

Chicago officials are talking about putting a roof on Soldier Field in an effort to persuade the Bears not to move, but the Bears don’t sound interested.

The Bears, who have agreed to buy a stadium-sized piece of land in the suburb of Arlington Heights, released a statement saying the idea of a domed Soldier Field isn’t part of their focus.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract,” the team said.

Chicago’s plans to renovate Soldier Field and the area around it are about a lot more than just the Bears, and the city would like to see Soldier Field get more use around the year, and not just during football season. It soon may not get any use from the Bears, who seem ready to leave the city.

