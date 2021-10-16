Bears flex RB Artavis Pierce, OL Dieter Eiselen to active roster for Week 6

The Chicago Bears have elevated running back Artavis Pierce and offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Teams are permitted to flex two practice squad players to the active roster prior to 3 p.m. CT the day before a game, bringing the game-day roster total to 55 players.

With David Montgomery on injured reserve and Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it’s not a surprise to see Pierce elevated to the active roster. That gives Chicago rookie Khalil Herbert, who will get a bulk of reps, Ryan Nall and Pierce for their running backs against Green Bay.

With right tackle Germain Ifedi on injured reserve with a knee injury, it’ll be Elijah Wilkinson getting the nod in his absence. Eiselen provides added depth on the offensive line.

