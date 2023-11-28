Bears are first team this season to win a game without scoring a touchdown

The Bears accomplished a rare feat on Monday night, beating the Vikings 12-10 on the strength of just four field goals.

Monday night's game was the first time this season that a team won a game without scoring a touchdown. The last team to win without a touchdown was the Dolphins in Week 18 of last season, when they beat the Jets 11-6 thanks to three field goals and a safety. That was a battle of Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson and Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in which neither passer played well.

Poor quarterback play will typically be the case in a game when a team wins without a touchdown, and that was the case on Monday night. Bears quarterback Justin Fields lost two fumbles and averaged less than five yards per dropback, but Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs was even worse, with four interceptions.

The Bears know they can't count on winning many games when their offense doesn't reach the end zone. And the Vikings know they can't afford to throw away any more games in which their defense shuts down the opposing offense.