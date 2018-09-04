Bears first-rounder Roquan Smith on track to play

The Bears have a shiny new toy on defense now, so it takes some of the shine off Roquan Smith.

But their first-round pick is also on track to play some role in Sunday’s opener against the Packers, after missing most of training camp and the preseason following his protracted contract negotiation and a hamstring strain.

“There hasn’t been a setback,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Smith, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s been going well. Again, let’s keep being cautiously optimistic with him. But we like where he’s at.”

Nagy acknowledged that Smith might not be ready for an every down role, after getting such a limited amount of work in the preseason.

“Who knows? It could be the entire game. It could be 10 plays. I don’t have that answer,” Nagy said.

After showing up for camp 29 days late, Smiuth got six practices in before his left hamstring strain. He hasn’t practiced fully since. It would probably get more attention, except the Bears acquired some guy named Khalil Mack, who is definitely expected to have a role, even though he hasn’t participated in the preseason either.