Bears have fired Matt Nagy after 4 seasons

The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It was a move that many anticipated for the last couple of months, dating back to Thanksgiving, when speculation about Nagy’s immediate future dominated headlines.

But considering the organization has never fired a head coach in the middle of a season, it wasn’t a surprise that they waited until after Chicago’s Week 18 loss against the Minnesota Vikings to make it official.

It’s an outcome many wouldn’t have seen coming following Nagy’s impressive 2018 season where he led the Bears to a 12-4 record, their first NFC North title since 2008 and was named Coach of the Year.

Since then, Nagy has gone 22-27 and has two five-game losing streaks in consecutive seasons to his name. Chicago’s offense, which Nagy was brought in to revolutionize, had gotten progressively worse with each passing season.

Considering Nagy’s mishandling of hopeful franchise quarterback Justin Fields, it was clear that Nagy wasn’t the guy to develop Fields.

Nagy finishes his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including both of Chicago’s playoff losses.