Bears fire V.P. of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell

The Bears began Fourth of July weekend by firing a longtime member of their front office.

LaMar “Soup” Campbell, who has served since 2015 as vice president of player engagement was fired today, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Campbell was on vacation today when Bears General Manager Ryan Poles called to fire him, Biggs reports.

The move comes as a surprise. From all indications out of Chicago, Campbell was well-liked within the organization. And he was one of the members of the committee that Bears ownership assembled this offseason to identify the best candidates for the GM job that Poles ended up getting.

Campbell played five seasons in the NFL and had been the Bears’ VP of player engagement since 2015.

