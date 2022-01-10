Bears fire Matt Nagy: Best head coaching candidates to replace him

The Chicago Bears cleaned house Monday morning firing both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

Nagy finished his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including 0-2 in the playoffs. While Nagy got off to an impressive 12-4 start in 2018, which included a division title and trip to the postseason, he went 22-27 in his final three seasons.

But it was the offense’s struggles that defined Nagy’s tenure, especially given Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton nor Justin Fields found consistent success.

Now, Chicago will look to hire their 17th head coach in franchise history. While the onus will be to bring someone in to develop quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears are also looking at strong leaders.

Here are 16 coaching candidates, in the NFL and college, that the Bears should consider to replace Nagy:

Jim Harbaugh | Michigan head coach

If Jim Harbaugh is indeed interested in making the jump from college back to the NFL, he’s going to be arguably the top coaching candidate on the market, and the Bears should have plenty of interest. Harbaugh has plenty of success at the NFL level during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. In four years with the 49ers, Harbaugh compiled a 44-19-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance in his second season. He also has worked with Colin Kaepernick, a quarterback with a similar skillset as Justin Fields. There’s no denying the history between the Bears and Harbaugh, as he played for them from 1987-93. It was also believed that the Bears are Harbaugh’s “dream job.”

Byron Leftwich | Buccaneers offensive coordinator

One of the hottest head coaching candidates this offseason is Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who’s learned under one of the best in Bruce Arians and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. While many will be quick to point to Brady as the main reason for Tampa Bay’s success, Leftwich led a top offense with Jameis Winston back in 2019. Leftwich has called plays for the Buccaneers for the last two seasons, where he’s had a chance to build his offense. In looking for a new head coach, the Bears will want to focus on the bond between Fields and his next coach, and he could certainly build a rapport with Leftwich, a former first-round quarterback.

Josh McDaniels | Patriots offensive coordinator

The Bears actually interviewed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy back in 2018 before hiring Nagy after one year as offensive coordinator in Kansas City. But it’s hard not to watch what McDaniels has achieved in New England — both with and without Brady — and not believe he could help right the ship on offense. Any hesitancy about McDaniels stems from his first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos back in 2009. But given it’s been 12 years, you have to believe that he’s learned from that first go-around. The only thing with hiring McDaniels is he might be hesitant to leave behind what’s become a pretty sweet gig with Bill Belichick in New England.

Brian Daboll | Bills offensive coordinator

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is someone who’s been linked to the Bears since before the start of the season as many expected Nagy to be relieved of his coaching duties fairly early on. When you look at how Buffalo has developed quarterback in Josh Allen, it’s hard not to wonder if Daboll can get the same out of Fields, who has a similar skillset to Allen. Unlike Nagy, who’s refused to adapt his offense to fit Fields’ strengths. Daboll has plenty of experience, where he’s worked with the likes of Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. Daboll has come under fire recently after some struggles by the Bills, but he remains a top coaching candidate to replace Nagy.

Ryan Day | Ohio State head coach

While there’s no indication that Ryan Day has an intention of leaving Ohio State for the NFL, he’s a popular head coaching candidate for the Bears given he coached Fields for two years. If there was ever going to be an attractive reason for Day to make that jump back to the NFL — after serving as a quarterbacks coach with the Eagles and 49ers in 2015 and 2016 — it would be to the Bears, where he knows he has his quarterback in place. Day might be friends with Nagy — as Day was the one who told Nagy that Fields would be a star — but don’t hold that against him.

Eric Bieniemy | Chiefs offensive coordinator

Following the failed Matt Nagy experiment, the Bears might be wary of poaching someone else from the Andy Reid coaching tree. But there’s an argument to be made that Bieniemy wouldn’t be a disaster like Nagy, starting with the fact that he has extended experience calling plays. Considering Bieniemy hails from the Reid coaching tree, his offense would look similar to Reid’s and Nagy’s. But if Bieniemy can adapt the offense to fit his players — namely Fields — the results would certainly be different.

Todd Bowles | Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Another top head coaching candidate is Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Bowles boasts more than 20 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes previously serving as the Jets head coach from 2015-18. While that didn’t wind up being a success, that’s not to say he can’t find success in his next stop. Bowles is someone with past coaching experience and with a defensive background, which would make finding a top offensive coordinator to develop Fields and get this Bears offense on track a top priority.

Brian Flores | Former Dolphins head coach

The biggest shock on Black Monday was the Dolphins firing head coach Brian Flores, who found success in Miami with roster problems. In three years with the Dolphins, Flores had a 24-25 record, which was quite an accomplishment given the circumstances. Most recently, Flores led Miami to within one game of the postseason on a 8-1 run after a 1-7 start. According to Adam Schefter, Flores is expected to be a prime candidate to get head coaching consideration during this next coaching cycle. And the Bears should be among the teams looking to bring in Flores.

Matt Eberflus | Colts defensive coordinator

While most of the coaching candidates linked to the Bears will be offensive coordinators, it’s not a bad idea for Chicago to consider bringing in a defensive-minded head coach. And the best option on that front is Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who appears poised to become a head coach in the NFL at some point. Eberflus interviewed for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Houston Texans last year, and he left an impression on Houston. If the Bears hired Eberflus, he could handle things on the defensive side of the ball, where there are some young players in place in Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson among others, and bring in an offensive coordinator to focus on Fields and the offense.

Kellen Moore | Cowboys offensive coordinator

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is going to be a popular head coaching candidate this offseason. Look no further than the success of Dallas’ offense. Moore has helped develop Dak Prescott into an elite quarterback, and the hope is he’d be able to do the same with Fields, who has a similar skillset. One of the biggest concerns about Moore is his lack of experience, as he’s served as an offensive coordinator for just three seasons — all with the Cowboys. But when you consider how the Bears went with Nagy after just one season as offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, Moore seems to be in a more favorable position.

Dan Quinn | Cowboys defensive coordinator

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to be another top head coaching candidate this offseason. Before joining Dallas, Quinn served as the Falcons head coach from 2015 to 2020. Quinn is another defensive-minded head coaching prospect who boasts 20 years of NFL coaching experience and could certainly be an intriguing option for the Bears, who reportedly were considering hiring Quinn back in 2015 before going with John Fox.

Greg Roman | Ravens offensive coordinator

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is an under-the-radar head coaching candidate, who’s found plenty of success with Baltimore over the past three seasons. One of the biggest knocks on Nagy has been his refusal to adapt his scheme to fit his players, namely his quarterbacks. The result has been disastrous over the last three seasons. Roman has proven to have the exact opposite mindset, as he’s adapted the Ravens offense to fit Lamar Jackson’s skillset to productive results. Fields and Jackson have similar skillsets, which would make it a seamless transition for Roman on offense.

Leslie Frazier | Bills defensive coordinator

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has already been linked to be Bears this year, so it’s fair to assume he’ll be among those Chicago interviews this offseason. Like Eberflus, the biggest question with Frazier would be who he would bring in as offensive coordinator to develop Fields and finally fix the Bears struggling offense, where there’s plenty of young talent on the roster. While the most important thing will be who will be the best candidate to get this franchise back on track, there’s an obvious franchise connection as Frazier played his entire NFL career with the Bears (1981-85), and was a member of the legendary ’85 Bears, which could dazzle George McCaskey.

Nathaniel Hackett | Packers offensive coordinator

Another intriguing coaching candidate this offseason is shaping up to be Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett has served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers, Jaguars and Bills. He’s been with Green Bay as offensive coordinator since 2019, where he’s helped lead the Packers’ high-powered offense. He’s another offensive guy who could prove to be enticing for Chicago — especially if they can pry him from Green Bay.

Doug Pederson | Former Eagles head coach

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is someone who should be an intriguing candidate this coaching cycle. Pederson, who led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl champion in 2017, has a decade-plus of coaching experience and is famously from the Andy Reid coaching tree. While Chicago might want to stay clear of another Reid disciple, Pederson has had far more success than Nagy has and could be an intriguing option for the Bears.

Jim Caldwell | Former Lions, Colts head coach

Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell could an intriguing coaching candidate for the Bears. Caldwell has nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the NFL level alone, which includes having served as the head coach for the Lions (2014-17) and Colts (2009-11). If the Bears are interested in bringing in someone with past coaching experience, Caldwell is one to consider.

