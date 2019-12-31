Bears fire Mark Helfrich, would he be a good fit for Oregon's OC opening?

After an 8-8 season and failing to make the playoffs once again, it appears the Chicago Bears are cleaning house.

A victim of that? Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich.

Some breaking #Bears coaching news: The team is moving on from OC Mark Helfrich, OL coach Harry Hiestand, TE coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo, a source told @WGNRadio. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 31, 2019

Helfrich came to the Bears after running a high-powered offense at Oregon from 2013-2016. This was his second year as OC for the Bears.

As the team's play-caller, the Bears offense was 29th in both yards per game (296.8) and points per game (17.5).

Head Coach Matt Nagy, who was known for his offensive prowess, couldn't seem to get the Bears offense rolling this season. A once dynamic quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky became predictable, unimaginative and vulnerable.

Now, Nagy is clearing house: Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight end coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo are all reportedly out.

The timing of Helfirch's firing is intriguing.

Oregon currently has a position open for its offensive coordinator after Marcus Arroyo took the head coaching job at UNLV.

Which begs the question: Should Oregon take back Mark Helfrich?

Helfrich was fired by Oregon AD Rob Mullens in 2016 after a 4-8 season, the program's first losing record since 2004 and their worst record since 1991 (3-8).

He went 37-16 as head coach for the Ducks, which included a win in the College Football Playoff Semifinal over Florida State and a National Championship berth.

The Oregon native from Coos Bay began his career at Oregon in 2009 when Chip Kelly hired him away from Colorado to become the Ducks' offensive coordinator after Kelly replaced Mike Bellotti as head coach.

However, because Kelly continued to call plays, Helfrich never received much credit for the Ducks' "blur" offense that ripped through the Pac-12 over the next four years leading to three conference titles, a national championship game appearance, and victories in the 2012 Rose Bowl and the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.

When the NFL came calling on Kelly, however, Helfrich became the obvious choice as successor. He took over as head coach on January 20, 2013, just four days after Kelly accepted the head coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Helfrich's time at Oregon remains one of the greatest offensive periods in program history.

From 2009-2015, Helfrich's offenses were ranked 8th, 1st, 3rd, 2nd, 4th, 4th and 5th nationally before the 2016 nose dive. They finished 27th that season.

He also mentored Oregon's first and only Heisman Trophy winner in Marcus Mariota.

Things might not have worked out for Helfrich in the NFL, but despite recent failures, his offensive mind cannot be questioned.

Ducks Coach Mario Cristobal has yet to fill the offensive coordinator job. He could be waiting until after Oregon's Rose Bowl game to make that announcement. He could also not have a worthy enough candidate yet. The Ducks have a void at OC. Mark Helfrich could be the guy to fill it.

Bears fire Mark Helfrich, would he be a good fit for Oregon's OC opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest